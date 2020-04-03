This has been one of many auto shows that have had to be canceled due to the virus.

New dates for the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020

The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the auto industry, now China’s annual Beijing car show has been postponed.

He Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 It was scheduled to start on April 21 and because the virus has not been controlled the auto show has been postponed and organizers have finally rescheduled the event to take place from September 26 to October 5.

In a statement on the event’s website, organizers said. “In light of the serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the Beijing 2020 International Automobile Exhibition (16th) (AUTO CHINA 2020 ), we have decided to postpone the Auto Show that was originally planned in the new and old venues of the China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. AUTO CHINA 2020 is rescheduled for the following date: from September 26 to October 5, 2020 ”.

This has been one of many auto shows that have had to be canceled due to the virus and the number of infections that have occurred in and outside of China.

