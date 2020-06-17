© Provided by the Associated Press

Elderly residents with face masks, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, wait at a truck stop near a quarantined neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) – Beijing reported a slight increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it struggles to contain a new outbreak with stringent measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.

The capital reported 31 infections, an increase from 27 the previous day, most of which are linked to a food market in the city of 20 million inhabitants.

Nationally, China registered 44 new cases, close to the average of recent days. Eleven of these infections are from foreign travelers, while one local case was reported in Beijing’s neighboring Hebei province and another in Zhejiang province, in the southeast of the country.

The country did not report new deaths and indicated that there are only 252 people currently receiving treatment against COVID-19, and that another 113 remain isolated and under observation as suspected cases or with a positive diagnosis but without presenting symptoms.

In Beijing, the number of visitors to museums, libraries and galleries will be limited to 30% of its capacity, in addition to the suspension of sporting events and other massive activities.

The meetings can be held under strict conditions, with fewer than 100 participants, a provision that is considered important to keep the central government of China running.

Group tourist activities within the city and border provinces were suspended, adding to the prohibitions imposed on residents of high-risk areas leaving the capital, and to restrictions on taxis and transport services to avoid taking passengers outside of the city limits. Beijing’s two main airports also significantly reduced their number of local flights, canceling around 800 since the end of last week.

The use of masks, social distancing and disinfection will be carried out more strictly, as will checks on the entrances of residential communities, which will require, in some cases, to demonstrate that people have not visited places with reports of infections.

Several communities surrounding a couple of markets where cases were discovered were forced to maintain full closure and diagnostic tests were ordered for thousands of people. Anyone who has visited the markets will have to isolate themselves for 14 days and undergo the diagnostic test.

In total, China has reported 4,634 COVID-19 deaths out of a total of 83,265 infections.