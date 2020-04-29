BEIJING, Apr 29 (.) – Beijing City plans to ease quarantine rules for some domestic travelers from low-risk areas in China as early as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the situation, as the Chinese capital prepares for a great political gathering.

People arriving from other parts of China will no longer have to be quarantined for two weeks, unless they come from high-risk areas such as Heilongjiang in the north and parts of Guangdong in the southeast, the sources consulted said, who requested to remain anonymous as the information has not been publicly disclosed.

The Beijing municipal government did not immediately respond to a request for comments by fax from ..

Currently, even Chinese citizens residing in Beijing cannot return home without prior quarantine, except in special circumstances, and those who refuse to do so or follow official rules to curb the spread can be punished.

The relaxation of quarantine rules will not apply to travelers from abroad, according to the sources.

Beijing began in March to quarantine all foreign travelers, including Chinese citizens, for 14 days in designated locations.

As national confirmed cases of the virus decrease, restrictions across the country have been gradually eased. Beijing has not reported any cases of internal transmission of the virus since April 15.

State media published on Wednesday that the Chinese parliament will open to hold a major annual session on May 22, signaling yet another sign that Beijing believes the country is returning to normal after having been paralyzed for months by the COVID-19 epidemic.

(Editorial information from Beijing; translated by Tomás Cobos)