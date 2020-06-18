The city continues to be on alert, with strong restrictions and conducting coronavirus tests on hundreds of thousands of people.

Beijing.- Beijing she breathed relief today after the chief epidemiologist for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in ChinaWu Zunyou claimed that the outbreak in the main food market of the city « is checked« and that the peak of infection has been reached five days ago.

The city continues to be on alert, with strong restrictions and carrying out tests of coronavirus to hundreds of thousands of people, but the decrease in new cases announced today – ten less than the day before – and Wu’s words have been a balm that fell this afternoon, as well as an unusual rain, on its inhabitants.

Wu had already said two days ago that the next 48 hours would be key to controlling the outbreak and indeed, it has been so: on Tuesday the new cases were 31 in Beijing, surpassing in four those of the previous day and those of Wednesday (that were announced today) were 21, ten less.

But 36 had been announced on Monday, the same as on Sunday, the maximum numbers of daily infections that the outbreak of Beijing at its peak, which surely occurred last weekend.

« THE CURVE WILL BE SMOOTHING LOWLY »

Although they do not communicate until tomorrow, the Chinese chief epidemiologist probably already had an estimate of the cases detected on Thursday at 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT), which allowed him to say that the peak of the outbreak last Saturday.

« In the coming days we will continue to see new confirmed cases, but the transmission of the virus is under control, with which the curve will gradually flatten out. outbreak this checkedWu stated at his press conference in Beijing.

According to the epidemiologist, these types of outbreaks, such as the one that has so far left 158 ​​cases in the capital, were « to be expected » and « could have appeared anywhere », but fortunately « Beijing He has acted quickly to minimize it as much as possible. «

« This does not mean that as of tomorrow the cases will decrease dramatically, the curve will gradually decrease. There will be new infections, but sporadically, » he explained, stating that « on June 13 the peak of transmissions was reached. » in the city.

The expert stressed that the origin of this outbreak It is related to the storage of seafood in markets at low temperatures and in humid conditions, as would have happened in the wholesale food market in Xinfadi, in the capital district of Fengtai and the largest not only in Beijing but from all over Asia.

« More research is still needed, but I think these conditions make the virus hide and survive. Last year, when cases started in Wuhan, we experts suspected that wild animals could be the cause. This new outbreak in Beijing It has made us look back: it offers a new direction to look to solve this mystery, « he said.

In addition, he added that the number of seafood sellers was greater than that of other sellers in the Xinfadi market, and that, according to epidemiological studies, these sellers had « more symptoms » of COVID-19 than others and did « very soon ».

In this sense, he explained that the 21 new patients detected on Wednesday had been infected before June 12 and predicted that the new infections detected in the coming days will also not be recent infections.

For his part, the deputy director of the Municipal Center for Disease Prevention and Control in BeijingPang Xinghuo announced that none of the new cases announced today is serious and five of them are considered « very mild ».

Pang noted that so far eight different groups of infections related to the Xinfadi market have been detected in the city.

One of them is a restaurant where a cook bought food in the market and transmitted the virus to another worker in the establishment.

Wu stressed that if Beijing had not taken « timely measures » to curb the spread, the outbreak It would have been a repeat of what happened in Wuhan, although he acknowledged that the virus was not expected to be detected again in a market and create so many infections.

MASSIVE TEST OF VIRUSES IN THE CAPITAL

The city continued today under strict restrictions and applying extraordinary measures to tackle the outbreaksuch as testing the virus on tens of thousands of people, including all employees of restaurants, markets and universities.

Mobile test stalls have been installed in various parts of the city, along with mobile toilets for people waiting in queues.

Municipal spokesman Xu Hejian announced that 87,000 tests have already been conducted in the Fengtai district.

Until yesterday, 356,000 had been made, according to municipal authorities, and today it was expected to exceed the figure of half a million.

In addition, those who have visited the Xinfadi market since May 30 and those who have contact with those who work there will have to undergo two tests coronavirus, one before and the other after being isolated for 14 days in their neighboring communities.

Only the Huaxiang neighborhood, where the market is located, is considered a high risk area, while 32 medium risk areas have been declared throughout the city.

In Huaxiang, hotels and other hotel establishments have been closed until further notice.

The deputy director of municipal Public Security, Pang Xuhong, indicated that « the restrictions do not mean that the city has been sealed » and that the objective is « to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the capital or reaching other parts of China«

He also ruled out adopting new, stricter prevention measures in the capital.

CHINA RECOGNIZES THE LITTLE HYGIENE OF ITS MARKETS AND ASKS TO REFORM THEM

Meanwhile, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Control of the Communist Party of China (CCP) considered today « urgent that the country improve sanitation standards and minimize health risks in the markets, » according to a report published on its website.

« The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and disorganized aspect of the wholesale markets, but also shows the low level of its management, » says the report.

The coronavirus it was first detected in the Huanan seafood market in the city China from Wuhan while in Beijing the outbreak it was registered in Xinfadi, which covers an area of ​​112 hectares and has 1,500 employees and more than 4,000 sales stall holders.

« Most markets were built 20 or 30 years ago, when sewage drainage and treatment were relatively underdeveloped, » said the CCP’s disciplinary commission.