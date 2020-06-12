A security guard wearing a face mask tries to block the camera outside the Jingshen seafood market which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China June 12, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Jun 12 (.) – Beijing closed six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to school after the Chinese capital reported new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row.

The new cases on Friday were of two men who worked at a meat analysis center and who had recently visited the markets, according to state media. The form of contagion has not yet been reported.

Thursday’s case, in another part of the city, was the first in the capital in almost two months.

The coronavirus was believed by many to have emerged in a market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, in December.

The two newly infected men, aged 25 and 37, had had no contact with people from Hubei or with travelers from abroad in the past 14 days, according to state media, although the youngest was briefly in Qingdao City. , in the eastern Shandong province.

The analysis center where the men worked, the China Comprehensive Meat Food Analysis Center in the Fengtai district in southern Beijing, remained open on Friday, according to the state-owned Beijing Daily.

Another public outlet, Beijing News, said that six wholesale food markets in the city recently visited by the two men had been closed in whole or in part.

The Beijing city government said it had abandoned plans to reopen schools Monday for first through third grade students due to the new cases.

(Interactive chart of coronavirus cases worldwide: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7)

(Information from Judy Hua, Lusha Zhang, Hallie Gu, Colin Qian, and Dominique Patton; written by Se Young Lee and Ryan Woo; edited by Clarence Fernandez and Toby Chopra; translated by Tomás Cobos)