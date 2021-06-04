Beijing authorizes “fintech” Ant to open financial services subsidiary

Shanghai (China), Jun 4 (EFE) .- The fintech subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba, Ant Group, received authorization from the national regulator to open a subsidiary through which it will offer financial services to consumers, reported today the official press.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (Cbirc) approved the operation last night, which is a first step to resolve the authorities’ concerns about Ant’s operations, which led to the abrupt suspension of its IPO in November 2020 , which was to be the largest in history.

The new subsidiary will be based in the central city of Chongqing – one of the four municipalities in the country under direct control of the central government – and will have permission to carry out business such as granting personal loans, accepting deposits from its shareholders’ subsidiaries or providing services financial consultation.

Ant – controlled by the founder of Alibaba and one of the richest men in China, Jack Ma – will have 50% of the shares of the new company, while the other half will go to six companies including banks or the manager. state asset Huarong.

The firm, called Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, has a total capital of 8,000 million yuan (1,249 million dollars, 1,031 million euros), according to Cbirc.

Ant’s subsidiary must start operating within six months of obtaining the relevant licenses, although there is the option of extending this term only once for three months.

The Chinese press indicates that the Commission urged the company to “strictly comply” with the country’s laws, and that it will be this subsidiary that will take over Ant’s microcredit business with products such as Huabei or Jiebei, criticized by the Cbirc. for offering services “practically equal” to bank credit cards but with “installment fees higher than those of banks.”

Those services will be officially withdrawn from the market within one year after the opening of the new financial subsidiary.

The People’s Bank of China (BPC, central) demanded in December 2020 Ant to resolve the problems identified by regulators in matters of corporate governance or compliance with regulatory requirements, and last April approved the restructuring plan drawn up by the firm at the request of the authorities.

At the moment, although the company is complying with the wishes of regulators, Ant’s IPO remains on hold.

The measures taken in the Ant case are part of a larger campaign to control Beijing over big technology, which the government is targeting for alleged antitrust practices.

One of the main companies in this sector, Alibaba – Ant’s parent company – received the largest antitrust sanction ever imposed by China in April: 18 billion yuan (2.81 billion dollars, 2.32 billion euros), the equivalent of 4% of the company’s revenues in 2019. EFE

