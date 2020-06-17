Of the 44 new COVID-19 infections in China, 33 were registered in Beijing, following an outbreak of the disease in a market

The National Health Commission of China reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 detected on Tuesday, 11 of them from abroad and 33 locally, of which 31 were registered in Beijing, after the new coronavirus outbreak detected in the capital’s main market.

Beijing on Tuesday night increased the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to stop the massive spread of the outbreak detected last Thursday in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, which so far leaves 137 confirmed cases.

The Undersecretary General of the Beijing municipal government, Chen Bei, announced on Tuesday that the city is going from the third to the second level of emergency, with which, among other measures, the neighboring communities will recheck the identity and state of health of the residents and take their temperature.

This partial confinement implies the suspension of all face-to-face classes in primary, secondary and higher education, and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas -for example, with confirmed cases- They will be sealed and no one will be allowed to leave them.

Underground markets also close, while libraries, museums and parks will open for a limited time and with a capacity of no more than 30 percent of their capacity.

Interprovincial flights are also suspended and transprovincial group travel is prohibited, Chen announced, explaining that “the situation in Beijing is still serious.”

The official added that people residing in “medium-high” risk areas and personnel related to the wholesale market are prohibited from leaving Beijing at the moment.

More than 250 “active” cases in China

In addition to the 31 cases detected in the capital, China registered two other infections locally: one in the northern province of Hebei and the other in the eastern of Zhejiang.

Furthermore, of the 11 “imported” cases, 10 were detected in the western province of Gansu and the other in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Chinese national health commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that two serious cases were added, that two patients have been discharged and that 116 close contacts were released from medical observation.

The total number of confirmed cases that are now active in China is 252, seven of them in serious condition, among the 83,265 infections reported since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 4,334 deaths.

Regarding the cases asymptomatic, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 11 new infections were registered, 4 of them imported from abroad.

In Beijing, six new asymptomatic infections and three suspected cases were reported Tuesday, according to the commission.

There are still 106 cases of this type under medical observation -12 in Beijing-, 62 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, 1,112 infections have been recorded so far, causing four deaths, while in Taiwan, 445 cases have been recorded, causing seven deaths.

With information from .