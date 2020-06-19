Of the 32 new cases of COVID-19 that were recorded in China, 25 occurred in Beijing where there was an outbreak of the disease in a market

The National Health Commission of China reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 detected on Thursday, 4 of them from abroad and 28 locally, of which 25 were registered in Beijing, after the new coronavirus outbreak detected in the capital’s main market.

Beijing raised the level of emergency response to the coronavirus on Tuesday night, in an attempt to curb the massive spread of the outbreak detected last Thursday in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, which so far leaves 183 confirmed cases.

The city has launched extraordinary measures, and is testing employees of all its restaurants, universities and markets for the virus.

However, the chief of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said yesterday that the outbreak “is under control” thanks to the measures taken to contain it and that “the curve will gradually flatten out” .

According to the epidemiologist, these types of outbreaks were “expected” and “could have appeared anywhere”, but fortunately “Beijing acted quickly to minimize it as much as possible.”

The undersecretary general of the municipal government, Chen Bei, announced on Tuesday that the city was going from the third to the second level of emergency, with which, among other measures, neighboring communities recheck the identity and health status of the residents and take their temperature.

This partial confinement implies the suspension of interprovincial flights and all face-to-face classes in primary, secondary and higher education, and residents are advised to work from home, while communities in “high” risk areas are sealed and not allow no one to get out of them.

Almost 6 thousand people under observation

In addition to the 25 cases detected in the capital, China registered three other infections at the local level: two in the northern province of Hebei, neighboring Beijing, and the other in Liaoning.

On the other hand, of the 4 “imported” cases, 3 were detected in the southern province of Guangzhou and the other in the western province of Gansu.

The Chinese National Health Commission did not report any new deaths across the country, noting that four serious cases were added and that 4 patients have been discharged.

According to the commission, 227 close contacts were released from medical observation in the last 24 hours, but there are still 5,856 people in this situation.

In addition, 2 new cases “suspected” of contracting the pathogen were registered, totaling 7.

The total number of confirmed cases that are now active in China It is 293, thirteen of them in serious condition, among the 83 thousand 325 contagions counted since the beginning of the pandemic, which has caused 4 thousand 634 deaths.

Regarding asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, 5 new infections were registered, 2 of them in Beijing, according to the municipal health commission.

There are still 110 such cases under medical observation in China, 60 of them from abroad.

In the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, a thousand 124 infections have been registered so far, causing four deaths, while in Taiwan 446 cases have been recorded, causing seven deaths.

