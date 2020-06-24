China has launched the latest satellites to complete BeiDou, a Global Positioning System with which the Asian giant seeks technological independence of a critical infrastructure compared to others such as the American GPS, the Russian GLONASS and the Galileo of the European Union.

China launched the first phase of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) program in the 1990s. The last phase began in 2015, and yesterday the Chinese space agency successfully launched a Long March-3B rocket with the latest satellite required to complete the system.

With this launch, China now has three satellites in geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) and another 27 satellites in Middle Earth Orbit (MEO) and Inclined Geosynchronous Orbit (IGSO). China is working to obtain the necessary approvals from international organizations. According to Chinese media, the International Civil Aviation Organization will approve the use of the navigation system at the end of the year. Reports also point out that the mobile communication services that BDS-3 supports will also pass the revival.

In addition to providing navigation and communication services, BDS also offers short messages and the other possibilities of global satellite navigation systems.

The importance of BeiDou

“BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) provides location benchmarks in time and space, which will have a major influence on the country’s social and economic development, as well as people’s lives. It will also lay the foundation for building new infrastructures, an important direction for China’s development in the coming decades, “said Chen Zhonggui, the chief designer of satellites at the Chinese Academy of Space Technology.

Although “GPS” has been commonly used to refer to location-based global positioning systems, in reality GPS is only one of the three systems that work today on the planet with GLONASS and Galileo. Trump’s blockade of Huawei and the trade war behind it has revealed China’s dependence on American and international technologies. One of the lesser known dependencies was that of these global systems, which is now being remedied.

It is also a way to “take your chest”, showing that the country has the capacity to provide such technologies and services on a global scale. Given the importance of location-based services today, it is definitely a critical capacity.

And furthermore, China shows that it can also become a superpower in space. The launch of a critical satellite constellation is just a small part of the Cosmos’ growing exploration ambitions, including a permanent space station, a trip to the Moon, and a rover on Mars.