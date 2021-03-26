behind-the-scenes video and track on Marvel Legends figure

We continue with the leaks of Marvel Legends toys inspired by the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. After the last reveal that we brought you, we now go to more action figures that offer some interesting detail. We are talking about three images dedicated to Winter Soldier / Bucky, US Agent and Zemo.

However, we must also talk about official material, such as the behind-the-scenes video that comes from the series, offering a glimpse of how the series was filmed, as well as listening to some of the creators of the series, including , showrunner Malcolm Spellman and actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

To all this, it must be said that Disney + has included a notice for the type of content in the series. If we go into details within the series file, in the version for the United States of Disney + (in the version for Spain for example it is not there) it says the following: “Although it is fictitious and is set in the world of comics, the series contains violent scenes that can be considered as triggering or disturbing for some viewers, especially in light of recent tragic real world events. This warning was presumably added in response to the recent mass shootings in Atlanta, GA and Boulder, CO.

Finally turning to the Marvel Legends figures, there is really little to comment on although it does stand out that among the accessories (SPOILER: select the text to see it) that there is for Zemo has recovered famous book that we saw in “Captain America: Civil War” and with which the villain activated the Winter Soldier programming (END SPOILER).