“Hello, Hello, Mexico”.

That was the cue of the opening vignette of the broadcast of the 1970 World Cup matches on Brazilian television. The images of the team that won the Tri in Mexico, 50 years ago, are still the most remembered of our football worldwide.

For those who lived the time, a novelty made everything even more exciting: that was the first World Cup with live broadcast on TV to Brazil.

Around here, until 1966, the World Cup could only be followed live on the radio. On television, games took at least until the next day to be shown. International satellite broadcasts began in 1967, with a special program called “Our World”, broadcast live to 24 countries.

Tribute to narrator Fernando Solera, published after the World Cup

Photo: Thiago Uberreich Archive / BBC News Brasil

But Brazil only entered this era in 1969, thanks to an Embratel station installed in Tanguá, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. An interview at the Vatican with Pope Paul 6, shown by Globo the following day, was the first satellite broadcast on Brazilian TV. Then, the Brazilians were able to watch, this time live, the takeoff of the Apollo 9 mission and the arrival of the man on the Moon in the Apollo 11 mission.

For the following year’s World Cup, after tense negotiations with Mexican businessman Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, the competition’s broadcast rights were sold to four Brazilian broadcasters, but there would only be an audio signal available. The solution, through a “pool” formed by Tupi, Globo, Record and Bandeirantes, was to show the same chain transmission for all channels, with narrators and commentators taking turns with each game and also in the same match.

“I was on vacation in Ubatuba, and a Bandeirantes driver met me on the beach, who said that the board had sent him there to ‘go up’ with me to make arrangements for the broadcast of the World Cup. I didn’t even imagine the possibility of a broadcast live “, remembers narrator Fernando Solera, 87, the last remnant of that broadcast team.

The TV selection had the narrators Geraldo José de Almeida, Walther Abrahão, Oduvaldo Cozzi and Fernando Solera, with the company of commentators João Saldanha – national team coach in the qualifiers -, Rui Porto, Geraldo Bretas and Leônidas da Silva.

The rotation between them was decided through a drawing held in Mexico City by the director of TV Tupi, Enéas Machado de Assis, who coordinated the activities of the members of the pool. But everyone had their moment of prominence during the broadcast of the Tri campaign.

Look there, look there, on the scoreboard!

“Hello, Hello, Brazil! Hello, my dear viewer of the Brazilian Television Network”. Thus, from the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Fernando Solera started broadcasting Brazil’s debut against former Czechoslovakia, on June 3, with the player Leônidas da Silva, top scorer at the 1938 World Cup, in the comments “We were very interested in having the experience,” Solera tells BBC News Brasil.

After 11 minutes of play, the image that focused on Pelé quickly changed to striker Petras, who invaded the Brazilian area and touched over Félix to open the scoring. “Hey, my God, look at Petras’s goal for Czechoslovakia,” lamented Solera.

But he would soon narrate the team’s first World Cup goal broadcast live on Brazilian TV, after Pelé dug a foul at the edge of the area. “Where’s Rivelino? Where’s Rivelino?” He asked, as if he already knew that Riva would drop the bomb that Mexicans would call atomic kicking. “There was nothing else, Leonidas! Rivelino and end of conversation, 1 to 1”.

Geraldo José de Almeida, “Gera”, inventor of the term “canarinho selection”

Photo: Collection What it took / BBC News Brasil

In the 45 minutes to which he was entitled, Solera also narrated one of the most striking moves of that Cup, when Pelé kicked from behind the midfield line and almost scored a great goal. “The surplus is for Pelé, who decides to try to deceive the goalkeeper and almost, almost, almost, almost, almost he will bring down this stadium if he scores that goal,” he said in the broadcast. “These things are what make football great,” he added.

From then on, it would be Geraldo José de Almeida’s turn – the inventor of the nickname “Selection Canarinho” – to release his voice with the Brazilian show in the second half. Gérson made a perfect shot for Pelé, who dominated the ball in the air as if in a choreography, let it bounce and dropped the bomb to turn the tide.

The narrator shouted his characteristic catchphrase at the goal: “Look there, look there, on the scoreboard”, pressing the pronunciation of the letter r. “God pay you, Pelé! Pelé’s goal, Saldanha”.

Walter Abrahão, the inventor of Brazilian TV replay

Photo: Collection What it took / BBC News Brasil

In the third goal of Brazil, Jairzinho took advantage of the offside line badly made by the Czechs to receive another beautiful throw from Gérson, give a sheet to the goalkeeper and score a great goal.

“Sorry, Geraldo, I sang this rock. The Czechs were scoring on the offside, and (n) the long play, Jair had to stay in the middle because it is a beard”, commented João Saldanha, national team coach until March of that year . Jairzinho also scored the fourth goal of Brazil, in a beautiful individual play, for more vibration of Geraldo José.

“He was inspired, it was the best moment of his career,” says narrator Luiz Alfredo, son of Geraldo José, “Gera”.

In the next round, against England, the current world champion, Gera and Saldanha broadcast the first half. “A stunning header from Pelé, the ball was almost inside. Little by little, very little, very little, Pelé did not inaugurate,” narrated Geraldo José, with another of his catchphrases, the famous Pelé header defended by Gordon Banks.

In the second half, Walter Abrahão was in charge, who narrated Brazil’s winning goal after a great play by Tostão: “Go, Tostão; go, Tostão; well, Tostão. Look, Pelé, it’s Pelé, it’s Jairzinho. , look at the goal. Jairzinho’s sensational goal! A masterpiece by Tostão “. The final moments of the game were the sound of the song “Pra frente, Brasil”, the same as the opening vignette, the theme of the World Cup selection. In London, after the match, a phrase appeared on the walls around the city: “Rivelino Revelation”.

Backstage

The Selection continued its campaign towards the Tri, defeating Romania by 3 to 2 and Peru by 4 to 2. When they were not broadcasting the games to the Brazilian Television Network pool, narrators and commentators worked on the coverage of the World Cup, living with other radio, newspaper and magazine colleagues, having easy access to the national team players. “The contact was free,” explains Solera.

In Brazil, the sale of televisions increased with the expectation for the World Cup broadcast live, although homes with the device were still a minority. The images of what happened in Mexico were sent in color to the whole world, but here they were still broadcast in black and white to viewers, except for authorities in Brasília, professionals involved in the broadcast and their guests.

There were no big screens on the streets, and the public was crowded close to small televisions.

João Saldanha and Geraldo José (in the background) broadcasting a game at Morumbi Stadium

Photo: Collection that the end took / BBC News Brasil

“In the semifinal, Gera called, we talked about the party and the madness that was here. He said he was jealous of me, and I said he was jealous of him and whoever was there,” recalls Luiz Alfredo.

Geraldo José narrated the first half of the semifinal against Uruguay. He called Gérson “The Monster of Guadalajara”, Everaldo “Gauchão”, Tostão “Mineirinho de ouro” and Pelé simply “He”. Uruguay opened the scoring, but Brazil drew at 44: “Brazil in attack: Tostão. Come on, my people! What a ball, Clodô, look there, look there, look there, look there on the scoreboard: Clodoaldo”.

In the second half, the novelty was the relay between Oduvaldo Cozzi and Walter Abrahão, each narrating half of the remaining 45 minutes, with comments by Geraldo Bretas and Rui Porto. “My God in heaven, Pelé puts his hand on his head”, narrated Cozzi after Pelé hit the goalkeeper Mazurkiewicz’s first shot and almost scored. The turning point came when Walter Abrahão was already at the microphone: “See Pelé next, behind Tostão, the touch was good. Tostão a Jair, great move, attention, viewers, painted: goal from Brazil! Goal by Jairzinho! Sensational! “, vibrated. In the third goal, scored by Rivelino, Abrahão broke the script: “I’ve already lost my voice, viewers. It’s amazing! God is helping me and he is helping Brazil”.

There was still time for Pelé to sign another one of his moves that made history, when he gave the goalkeeper a body dribble and kicked the ball close to the post: “Go again Pelé, watch out, look at the fourth goal there … ah, but lack of luck “.

The best football in the world on their string

In the final against Italy, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, on June 21, Oduvaldo Cozzi and Walter Abrahão continued the relay, this time in the first half. Cozzi was more fortunate: “Look, Pelé with the head: goal! Pelé, in the center of Rivelino! Pelé! Rivelino got up, Pelé scored a goal to zero”.

At the exact moment when Walter Abrahão said that there was no distraction in the Brazilian defense, Clodoaldo tried a beautiful and casual heel pass, lost the ball and Italy tied: “No, Clodô! No, Clodô! Boninsegna, Brito salvo, came in Gigi Riva, open goal, and Italy’s goal. Italy’s goal in a play without any need for Clodoaldo. A deadly sin of our great midfielder Clodoaldo “.

In Abrahão’s last World Cup bid, German referee Rudi Glöckner whistled the end of the first half even before the 45 minute mark, while Pelé dominated the ball and sent in vain to the net: “He’s a malicious individual”, irritated up.

It was up to Fernando Solera to narrate the second half and end the transmission of the selection campaign, started in his own voice. At the time of the goals, his catchphrase “The best football in the world at 13”, reference to TV Bandeirantes, had to be adapted to the pool of broadcasters that broadcast the World Cup.

“There is Jair to receive, for the sake of Jair looking for the walk, hid the ball, gave Gérson, attention, tried: the best football in the world on their string”. The Italian string started to swing again: “Look Pelé, watch out, Jair, Jair: the best football in the world on their string”.

At 41 minutes, the team’s collective masterpiece began when Clodoaldo dribbled four Italians: “Look at the show! This is how the Cup is won”. Clodô played for Rivelino, who fired Jairzinho, who gave Pelé. With his back to the goal and facing the King, Tostão extended his left arm pointing to the arrival of Carlos Alberto, who dropped a bomb taking advantage of the ball’s providential bounce: “The best football in the world on their string! The Cup is over,” decreed Solera.

“My God in heaven, I finished this Cup with this second half that gives victory to my Brazil, 4 to 1, three times champion. Jules Rimet is finished, there is no more Jules Rimet, let’s go to another one”, he said in the air, while party took over the lawn. Pelé was crowned Rei by acclamation with a Mexican hat, Rivelino passed out, Tostão, terrified, had his uniform forcibly removed by fans, and Zagallo was carried with the coach’s clipboard in hand.

Meanwhile, João Saldanha walked alone. In a testimony to TV Cultura in 2014, journalist Michel Laurence said that after the game he went down to the press center, in the moat of the Azteca stadium, and found João Saldanha. Excited, he congratulated the former National Team coach and said that a piece of that title was his.

“Do you think so, Laurence?” Asked a serious Saldanha. Laurence said yes and that he was sure that he would be celebrated as a world champion when he arrived in Brazil. “I don’t think so,” said Saldanha, pulling his passport from his jacket and showing a stamp that required him to report to the Federal Police within 48 hours after the end of the World Cup.

In March 1970, shortly before his resignation, he became involved in a discord with General Médici, who presided over the country during the most repressive phase of the military dictatorship and wanted the call of the artilleryman Dario, of Atlético Mineiro. In an interview, in a mild but ironic tone, Saldanha said: “neither I appoint a minister, nor the president appoints a team”.

Already without censorship and dictatorship, in 1987, in the Roda Viva program, Saldanha declared: “I consider Médici the greatest murderer in the history of Brazil (…), the guy killed friends of mine. I took a pile of documents from Mexico to Mexico. three thousand or so prisoners, three hundred or so dead, and I don’t know how many tortured “. João Saldanha died in 1990, in Italy, four days after the end of the World Cup that he covered on TV Manchete.

It was not just João Saldanha who took advantage of the trip to Mexico. Geraldo José de Almeida took an order to the Brazilian exiles who were in the country hosting the World Cup, a mission passed on to him by his son. “It was exciting, because I talked to him, and Gera was ultra-conservative. And when I came back, he had already bought a huge suitcase, with guava and things to take to the people,” explains Luiz Alfredo.

In Mexico, Gera and Saldanha also worked for the local press. At the suggestion of Saldanha – who was a member of the Brazilian Communist Party -, they donated all the money they earned to Brazilian exiles.

Despite being in ideologically opposite poles, the Globo duo was in tune: “They were very friendly, brothers”, guarantees Luiz Alfredo, who narrated Tetra, in 1994, by SBT.

Geraldo José de Almeida passed away in 1976. After his death, the Ibirapuera gym started to bear his name.

Half a century after the pioneering action at the 1970 World Cup, Brazilian television changed its standards a lot, and a broadcast in that format was never repeated.

