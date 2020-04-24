A new attempt by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), to dismiss the director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, would have been the trigger for the new crisis between the President of the Republic and the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro.

Valeixo was chosen by Moro for the post and is considered the minister’s right-hand man.

On Thursday (23), the former federal judge of Operation Lava Jato would have submitted a resignation request to the President of the Republic – which, however, did not materialize.

The resignation was reported by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and later confirmed by several other press outlets.

Questioned, Sergio Moro’s press office said only that the minister “does not confirm the resignation” – without however emphatically denying it.

Before Moro and Bolsonaro commented on the matter, interlocutors of the two spoke – and the tone of the interventions was not friendly.

From Curitiba (PR), the retired prosecutor and former coordinator of the Lava Jato Task Force, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, said that Moro should leave the government.

“Bolsonaro is not correct, he has no say, he left the minister without any support in Congress both in measures against corruption and during the criminal episode of Intercept (the series of reports known as ‘Vaza Jato’), and he was never a real supporter combating corruption, “he wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a politician who is close to Bolsonaro broke the silence and openly criticized Sergio Moro: for the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), Bolsonaro should change not only the command of the Federal Police, but also the Minister of Justice.

The governor of Brasília questioned Moro’s performance in the portfolio in interviews with some media outlets on Thursday afternoon. “What has he done to date with concrete?”, The governor asked UOL.

“Moro has never even met to talk to the governors about Public Security. He doesn’t understand anything about it,” he said. “If you leave, it will be too late”.

Ibaneis re-approached Jair Bolsonaro after he started defending the reopening of trade and the end of social isolation policies.

According to the newspaper Valor Econômico, the last straw for Moro’s resignation would have been a meeting between Bolsonaro and the emedebista, on Wednesday (22).

The main agenda of the meeting would have been the sticking of Valeixo – Ibaneis would have proposed to replace him by the current secretary of public security of the DF, also federal police officer Anderson Torres.

Moro was irritated that he had not been directly informed about the meeting. He only learned of the meeting because an aide of his alerted him to the dealings between Bolsonaro and Ibaneis, according to the Valor Econômico calculation.

During a meeting on Wednesday morning, Bolsonaro reportedly warned Sergio Moro that a change in command of the Federal Police would take place in the next few days.

Moro was brought to the Bolsonaro government with super administration status

Photo: Rafael Carvalho / Transitional Government / BBC News Brasil

Moro would then have conditioned his permanence in the post of Minister of Justice to the continuity of Maurício Valeixo in office.

Also according to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, ministers Braga Netto (Casa Civil) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat) were tasked with removing Sergio Moro from the idea of ​​leaving the post.

During a videoconference with regional PF superintendents on Thursday afternoon (23), Valeixo reportedly said that he does not have “attachment” to the position of director of the corporation, and that he would not defend “keeping tooth and nail” for his maintenance at the post . He would have been talking to Sergio Moro since January this year about the possibility of leaving the command of the PF, according to the newspaper Valor Econômico.

Sergio Moro also reportedly told at least one member of parliament that he plans to remain in office.

In the BBC News Brasil report, Deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP) said he had talked to Moro early on Thursday afternoon (23), shortly after the first news about the possible dismissal of the incumbent was released. Moro reportedly told Augusto that he is still in office, and that a meeting between the two is scheduled for next Tuesday (28).

Even without resignation, Thursday’s episode illustrates Sergio Moro’s loss of protagonism and political strength. At the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration, the incumbent was considered a “super administration”, with wide powers. Since then, it comes from the President of the Republic.

Who is Maurício Valeixo

Maurício Valeixo is a delegate of the Federal Police career, and was announced by Sergio Moro as head of the corporation in November 2018, even before the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro as President of the Republic.

Before becoming the director of the PF, Valeixo was the superintendent of the corporation in Paraná – which is also the home state of Sergio Moro, who considers the head of the PF to be his right-hand man in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

In Curitiba, he worked in several phases of Lava Jato, an operation for which Sergio Moro was responsible as a federal judge. One of Valeixo’s tasks at the head of the PF Superintendence in Paraná was to coordinate the procedures for the arrest of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in April 2018. Valeixo has been a member of the Federal Police since 1996.

This is not the first time Bolsonaro has threatened to remove Valeixo from the Federal Police command: in mid-2019, Bolsonaro considered resigning the police chief. former Federal Police superintendent in Rio de Janeiro, Ricardo Saadi.

