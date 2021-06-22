Behind the scenes of Ana Cheri shows her charms! | Instagram

The beautiful model and American Instagram celebrity Ana Cheri shared a flirty video where their charms were shown behind the scenes.

It was she herself who decided to make this video public where she appears exercising, in fact a few days ago she shared it in her stories.

I mentioned the pretty Ana Cheri and owner of Cheri fit that he had recorded around 70 videos for his fans, surely to be sharing in his stories.

As proof of this, she gave us some behind-the-scenes scenes, where she jumped a little, stretched her legs and her back charms were even more rigid, that’s the secret to having them just like her.

Cheri is wearing fairly tight light colored leggings plus a small top so there is no problem not being able to enjoy seeing her exquisite figure.

In this publication that he also made in his Instagram stories, part of his production team is shown, in addition to some devices that he uses to record.

Although it seems that it is something simple, it is actually a job that requires a great team and above all the dedication of all parties.