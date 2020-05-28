Naughty Dog shows us the secrets behind the video game The Last of Us Part II and the advances applied in the graphics that the player will find

Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that the video Inside the details of The Last of Us Part II, the exclusive PlayStation® video game developed by Naughty Dog, is now available with voices in Spanish. This video reviews, without spoilers, the high level of detail of what is one of the most anticipated video games of the generation, and has the statements of members of the development studio as important as Neil Druckmann (director), Halley Gross (lead narrative ) or John Sweeney (art director) or Anthony Newman (co-director).

“If there is one thing that characterizes Naughty Dog it is our obsession with detail, an aspect that arises from hard research work. When we investigate issues such as revenge or justice, we read many books, we watch movies or interviews and current affairs programs that talk about what is happening in the world to find out what is really happening and what we can extract to inspire our characters, “says Neil Druckmann. For his part, Halley Gross wanted to highlight the “authenticity” of the characters in Naughty Dog’s works: “Our intention is to create the most authentic characters you have ever seen in a video game. Not just Ellie or Joel, every character you meet is two-dimensional. “

Regarding the casting, where Ashley Johnson -in her role as Ellie- and Troy Baker, like Joel, repeat the leading role regarding the first half, the director of Naughty Dog valued the work and role of the casting, as well as the selection process : “In a plot in which the characters mark their development, new characters must be created, starting with a story concept that can lead to more concrete ideas and narrative twists. Once we outline the narrative we are looking for, we move on to the script. That’s where the characters are born, when the actors speak even if they are only a few lines. In the case of Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker the distribution is the same with respect to the first game. We did a casting for the new characters. This is how the actors bring them to life, interpreting the material and contributing the knowledge they have of them. “

Finally, John Sweeney appreciated the effort of the studio in creating a game “as credible” as possible: “In my opinion, the authenticity of each department has been a focus, this is present in the animation, in how we capture the different movements, effects and how we stimulate the different elements so that the game has the effect we want. Our intention is that the game is realistic, as credible as possible, so that you are as immersed as possible. We didn’t want a character’s moment to seem implausible from a narrative and visual perspective. “

Throughout the video different details are taught that will appear in The Last of Us Part II how, among others, the swelling of the veins on the faces of the characters, the redness of the skin or the color of the eyes, the way in which tears fall on the faces of the protagonists or the particular personality of all the enemies that appear in the game.

The Last of Us Part II It can now be booked at the different usual points of sale and in its different digital editions through the PlayStation®Store. It will be available to all players, exclusively for PlayStation®, on June 19 with PEGI 18.

The Last of Us Part II

Description: Five years after their perilous travels through a post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled in Jackson, Wyoming. Living in a thriving community of survivors has brought them peace and stability despite the constant threat posed by the infected and other more desperate travelers.

Cinemascomics

User Rating 5.0 / 5 (1 Votes)