Behind the scenes! from Mia Khalifa on Bella Poarch video

Behind the scenes! of Mia Khalifa in video of Bella Poarch | Instagram

Mia Khalifa recently shared content on Instagram related to the video that the Tiktoker launched Bella Porch and that by the way it has become a phenomenon.

Two days ago “Build a B * tch“It was launched on the official Bella Porch channel and already has more than 38 million views, perhaps knowing that Mia khalifa appeared again in a video was for many something exciting.

Like the official video of the Tiktoker, the beautiful Mia Khalifa shared her publication two days ago, with a video and several photos from behind the scenes while wearing flirty bodys.

In the publication, the beautiful celebrity thanked her for the fact that she had decided to ask her to be part of said project and also congratulated her on her debut.

In total it was a video at the beginning and later five photographs in which a little of the work and the flirty outfits that they wore.

In all of them we see Khalifa and also Porch wearing their figures in company with other models, it seems something simple but to make a video official is something quite tiring, but the end result is more than expected as it was in this case.