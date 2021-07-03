Behind-the-scenes footage of Loki episode 4

Spoilers notice for episode 4 of “Loki”

The last episode of “Loki” that has arrived this week, the fourth chapter, has brought many surprises under its arm. Unexpected appearances that have captivated fans in many cases. Days after these surprises, the actors are sharing images behind the cameras of the episode, giving us a new look.

Specifically, we are leaving the images that the actresses have shared Jaimie Alexander, Sophia Di Martino and the actor ByObia Oparei. Alexander has reprized his role as Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years later since his last appearance in the series “Agents of SHIELD” and “Thor: The Dark World.” Sif has unexpectedly appeared in “Loki,” and we know that she will also return for the future movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In his publication, he only shares a photo of her with part of her hair cut off, as we see in the series. It is also necessary to say that in a story on Instagram, the actress shared a selfie of her with the message “The woman has returned … and she is here to stay.”

Then we have the image shared by the actress Sophia di martino With which she thanks the wardrobe team of the series for taking into account her situation at that time, breastfeeding for her baby, so that they included some zippers and facilities to her outfit.

Finally, an image of Deobia Oparei on the set fully characterized as what they have called Boastful Loki, another variant of Loki that we still do not know what role he will play in the Marvel series.