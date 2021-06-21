Behind the mask. Trailer of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’

Snake Eyes is a tenacious solitary warrior who, after saving the life of the heir of the Arashikage, is welcomed by this Japanese clan. Upon their arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes how to become a ninja warrior, while providing him with something he longs for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be put to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those close to him.

Directed by Robert Schwentke and starring Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais and Andrew Koji, Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, whose premiere in theaters in our country is scheduled for August 20, a month later than in the United States.