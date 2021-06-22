Behind the ball alert: 140 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Copa América in Brazil



Protocol staff, members of the coaching staff and footballers have been the main affected by the disease.

Photo: Diego Vara -Pool / .

The Brazil America’s Cup It started with great matches and is close to reaching the end of both groups. Yet it has always been present a factor that has conditioned competition and that continues to get worse. From sporadic cases of Coronavirus to constant growth today. Have already registered 140 COVID-19 infections in the tournament, according to information from the Conmebol.

In just two days, the number of people infected with the disease doubled. However, Conmebol relies on statistics that show that 15,235 tests have only been positive 0.9%. In this figure all the tests that have been carried out on each footballer are added.

“Most of those affected are workers, team members and subcontracted employees (…) Compared to previous figures, the incidence of the coronavirus is lower, which is a clear sign that preventive measures and security protocols are working as expected”Explained the confederation.

However, the phrase “it is working as expected“It is still controversial. Half of the national teams have reported COVID-19 cases in their squad (Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Venezuela). “La Vinotinto” was one of the most affected with 17 cases in soccer players which led to the Venezuelan players parading through the airport after sudden calls for emergencies.

On the other hand, it was known that Chile’s selection violated security protocols, by allowing entry to the concentration to a hairdresser. This event occurred at the “La Roja” concentration hotel in Cuiabá.

💥 Thus began the scandal in the concentration of #Chile 🇨🇱: a hairdresser entered the bubble and they published the videos on social networks 🧷 https://t.co/5glexc0XDi pic.twitter.com/fjFymlWdZ8 – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 21, 2021

The Government of Brazil described in more detail the relationship of the cases that arose in the Copa América. The COVID-19 infections were spread over four different cities: Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiabá and Goiania. However, what is really worrying is the constant growth of people affected by the disease.

