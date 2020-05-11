The African continent has reported around 55,000 coronavirus infections.

Although experts warn that it is still too early to claim victory, the “impending disaster” predicted by John Nkengasong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa, has not yet occurred.

While Europe accounts for more than 1.5 million cases confirmed, the United States exceeds 1.3 million and Latin America approaches 250,000, the African continent has reported around 55.000 contagions.

Its relatively low death toll is even more surprising: until May 8, this region of the world had registered just over 2,000 deaths, a balance much lower than that of other continents or even if compared to a city like New York, which has exceeded 20,000 fatalities.

These numbers are more impressive when you consider that Africa is the second most populous continent in the world with its 1,200 million inhabitants.

But what lies behind the African continent’s apparent resistance to the coronavirus pandemic, and why are there so few reported cases of covid-19?

Diversity of approaches

The most affected African countries are South Africa with 10.015 cases, Egypt with 9,400, Morocco with 6,063 and Algeria with 5,723 (figures as of May 11).

.Despite numerous warnings since the onset of the health crisis, Africa continues to record relatively low numbers of deaths and infections when compared to other regions of the world.

Together, these 4 nations account for almost 50% of all infections in Africa.

Some experts argue that the explanation for the alleged exception the continent has become is that poor local health systems do not allow enough testing and detect more covid-19 infections, mainly due to lack of resources.

But others assure that other factors also influence, ranging from demographics up less mobility.

Anne Soy, BBC Africa deputy editor, explains that there are actually a wide variety of approaches on the continent, since we are talking about 53 nations that have confirmed the presence of the virus and that have taken different strategies to deal with it.

“We have countries that have taken drastic measures from the start and where the number of cases continues to rise, however, there are others who are still in denial and are not implementing measures to prevent the spread of the disease, such as Tanzania, ”says the BBC’s also correspondent in Africa.

.South Africa implemented containment measures, considered by many to be the strictest in the world, in mid-March.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is one of the few world leaders who continues to minimize the severity of the virus. Last week, he questioned the accuracy of the covid-19 tests and fired the head of the national health laboratory in charge of carrying them out, denouncing “foul play.”

Magufuli had previously asked Tanzanians to pray for the coronavirus to go, and his government does not offer daily updates on the outbreak’s progress.

Actions taken on time

Despite a few exceptions, most African countries have in common that they have taken action “Faster than the rest of the world”, emphasizes I am.

“They have been more decisive and have taken drastic measures from very early on. Rwanda was one of the first to implement a confinement when they had less than 20 cases confirmed. They closed the door; They stopped international flights, “he says.

.Ruanda imposed containment measures when they had fewer than 20 confirmed cases.

South Africa, the African country that until now has the highest number of infected, imposed since March 27 one of the strictest confinements in the world that prohibited all commercial flights and even the sale of liquor and cigarettes.

Due mainly to the slump in South African economic activity, its health authorities began to relax some measures last week.

Experience with epidemics

Although the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious health crisis that our generation has experienced, it is far from being the first. Especially in Africa, a continent that has faced strong epidemics of malaria, tuberculosis, cholera, HIV and Ebola.

All of these diseases have taken lives, but they have also forced the African scientific and medical community to innovate.

. The Ebola epidemic taught some African countries how to contain outbreaks.

“Its population is used to reacting quickly, to using volunteers in rural populations. I think that has allowed them to circulate information on prevention measures and apply them on timeKarl Blanchet, global health and health emergencies expert at the Geneva Center for Education and Research on Humanitarian Action, tells BBC World.

The recent Ebola epidemic that hit West Africa with the greatest intensity between 2014 and 2016 wreaked havoc in countries like Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and left more than 11,000 deaths.

Although in March 2016 the WHO declared the end of the health emergency in the region, authorities are still vigilant in some of the nations most affected by the outbreak due to the appearance of isolated cases.

“Ebola was a problem that was still there when the covid-19 pandemic was declared. That means that some African countries already had the detection infrastructure at airports. There were already public health officials and non-contact thermometers at the ports of entry, “says Soy.

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa also taught Africa the importance of detecting cases quickly, treating confirmed cases and how to isolate the community, according to the BBC journalist.

“Because of that epidemic, people even stopped shaking hands in West Africa and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It created awareness ”, he adds.

A less globalized continent

. For Frederique Jacquerioz, the low mobility between African countries and the rest of the world would be another factor.

Frederique Jacquerioz, an expert in African public health from the team of tropical and humanitarian medicine doctors at the University Hospital of Geneva, in Switzerland, estimates that another factor that may explain Africa’s resistance to the pandemic is the low mobility between the countries of the continent and the rest of the world.

“The first confirmed cases in Africa were young, African or European, who they had traveled, returned to Africa and brought the virus with them“The doctor tells BBC Mundo.

In this globalized world, this was one of the factors that fueled the spread of the virus in Europe, where groups of young people spend weekends in different cities. Perhaps in Africa, in this sense, there is less mobility between countries ”, he continues.

Coronavirus: why most epidemics originate in Asia and Africa

This hypothesis of being a little less exempt for the purposes of globalization is supported by various experts.

Blanchet, director of Cerah, gives as an example three of the countries that so far have been the most affected by the virus: South Africa, Egypt and Algeria.

“It is about nations with more air links with China. The exception is Ethiopia, which despite not being in that group, has a direct connection with the Asian country. But it has not yet been hit hard by the pandemic. That is something that cannot be explained, ”he says.

Is there a demographic factor?

Africa is the continent with the youngest population.

The African demographic pyramid is another element that may have helped the death toll in the region not be higher: Africa is the continent with the youngest population of the world.

Blanchet supports this hypothesis and highlights that “the average age in Africa is 19.7 years, while in Europe it is around 40 years, for example.”

While Anne Soy acknowledges that this could be one of the factors, she warns that there is still no scientific study to support this theory.

“It may be one of the advantages of Africa, but at the same time you also have a large population of malnourished children, who have a weaker immune system than the rest of the population, which makes them more vulnerable. Does this mean that we should see more affected African children? ”He asks.

The risks of the continent

The WHO warns that the coronavirus could kill around 190,000 people in Africa in the next 12 months.

On Friday, the WHO warned that the coronavirus in Africa could “burn slowly” for several years and kill around 190,000 people in the next 12 months.

This warning comes a month after the agency estimated that the outbreak would cause 10 million infections on the continent within six months.

A new study released this week by the WHO predicts that between 29 million and 44 million people could be infected in the first year of the covid-19 pandemic if containment measures fail.

Various analysts have stressed that the impact of the pandemic will actually depend on the actions that governments take.

The director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Stephen Karingi, told the British newspaper The Guardian that it must be recognized that the African authorities have been “doing a lot”To contain the outbreak.

“The projections were that we would now be in a war situation, but due to measures taken by governments and communities, transmission rates are lower than what we have seen elsewhere.”

I am believed that movement restrictions have slowed the spread of the virus, but authorities must remain vigilant especially in the slums of urban areas in Africa.

“They have a high population density and very poor and weak health services. Some of them don’t even have access to water, ”he says.

The publisher highlights that most of its inhabitants would have problems with staying confined for a long time, since they are occasional workers who, if they do not go out to work, do not eat.

Despite the diversity of opinion and debate about why Africa has resisted the covid-19 pandemic better than other regions with more resources, the vast majority of experts agree that it is still too early to speak of an “African exception”.

