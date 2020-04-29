Formula 1 studies to dispute the races with minimum personnel

From Silverstone they assure that it can be very serious to be short of hands

They ensure that in critical situations it is impossible for them to respect social distancing

The British Racing Commissioners Club has warned of how dangerous it can be to reduce the number of commissioners in Formula 1 races. In addition, the Club’s communications officer reflects on the fact that there are critical situations, such as rescues, in which it is impossible to comply with social distancing measures.

Dave Smithson is the Communications Officer for the British Racing Commissioners Club. He is also a commissioner and as part of the guild, he expresses his concern about the consequences of cutting the number of commissioners present at Formula 1 races this season because they will have to be run with minimal staff.

“What if we are going to have smaller teams at each station? I know some governments are wondering what the minimum number of people we can use to run safely. Okay, but once you take the plunge, if something happens Serious, it would be too late, “says Smithson, speaking to the GP Fans web portal.

“If you don’t have people in place to do what you need to do, you will have problems. I think we face real challenges, to be honest,” he reflects.

Smithson recalled that his job is to act in urgent situations of risk and that there is no place here to respect any measure of social distancing, since lives are at stake.

“There are some positions and occasions where there is a lot of opportunity to maintain the social distancing, but there are other jobs where it’s impossible. For example, the people who work in the Pit-Lane or the people in the ambulance trucks and medical facilities, “he says.

“If there is an incident on the track and a driver needs attention, you can’t start worrying about social estrangement when you try to get someone out of a car that may be on fire. With the halo and everything else, you can’t worry about social distancing. We have to be aware of that, “says Smithson to finish.

