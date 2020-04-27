The closure of São Paulo museums during the pandemic means much more than the distancing of its visitors from the works of their collections. Of course, they can still be seen online, but is it difficult to predict the consequences of social isolation for these institutions, which already suffer from their limited budgets, lack of funds for the acquisition of new works and maintenance of their collections? In the United States, the situation affected not only the big museums, forced to close their doors and suspend their programs during the quarantine: the Metropolitan forecasts a loss of US $ 100 million due to its closure until July, that is, one third of its budget (US $ 320 million).

In São Paulo, culture was one of the hardest hit areas in terms of total cuts due to the drop in government revenues (something around R $ 10 billion from April to June) due to the coronavirus crisis. An atypical situation like this can cause losses, but museums are looking for alternative ways to maintain their activities, even by virtual means. Closed, they display their works online.

All postponed their main exhibitions this year and take advantage of the closure for emergency works, such as Masp. Its president, Heitor Martins, reveals that the museum is changing the safety glass on the second floor during the quarantine period, so that Masp can receive visitors at the reopening in June or July, according to its forecast.

With a monothematic program, as in previous years – this year’s theme is dance -, Masp even opened (in March) and closed the exhibition dedicated to the neo-concrete artist Hélio Oiticica shortly afterwards. In the second semester, when museum activities return to normal, this and other exhibitions – such as the one dedicated to the American choreographer Trisha Brown (1936-2017) – will occupy the museum, which this year has the painter’s main exhibition French Edgar Degas with 150 of his works (76 from the museum itself). Degas, remember, performed more than 2,000 works, half of which have dance as their theme.

“The resumption of pace in the second half is certain, because we have not lost any sponsors, the museum’s finances are balanced and the agreements with the international museums that are our partners have been maintained”, guarantees Martins. However, the pandemic hindered plans to exhibit in São Paulo the collection of Fundación Jumex, a museum in Mexico City that has a precious collection (Duchamp, Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly). The works didn’t even leave there, according to Martins. Masp also lost a quarter of the museum’s operations from the ticket office, restaurant, store and auditorium.

The box office of the Pinacoteca do Estado does not have much weight (8%) in the maintenance of the museum, whose annual budget is approximately US $ 40 million (of this total, half is transferred from the State and R $ 15 million is raised from businessmen) . Last year the Pinacoteca had 539 thousand visitors and, interestingly, it should register an even greater number this year, considering the visits to the virtual tour (in the first month of the quarantine, this number reached 5,000 visitors, five times higher than the museum receives monthly). In the period from March to April, Pinacoteca also registered an increase in the number of followers on social networks due to the #pinadecasa project, which started on March 17th. On Instagram alone, there were 12 thousand new followers.

Paulo Vicelli, Pinacoteca’s Institutional Relations director, says the museum has reinforced its online presence, developing projects for other platforms. The exhibition of the graffiti brothers duo Os Gêmeos was recorded on video and is available virtually. “In addition, Pinacoteca has been living with curators and artists to discuss the exhibitions”, he says, guaranteeing that the agreements with museums and international organizations were not canceled because of the pandemic, such as the one signed with the Terra Foundation, to bring to São Paulo an exhibition of American figurative art covering the period 1913-1985.

The virtual alternative is also the strategy of other museums, such as the MAM (Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo). “We are trying to adapt to create new digital experiences and transfer the physical experience of the museum to the digital, to reach a larger audience”, says Mariana Berenguer, director of the museum, which in April had a 35% drop in indirect revenues, coming from store, restaurant and subscription clubs. “This will impact the museum, because we have a large expense, which this year is estimated at R $ 15.3 million”, laments the director. The museum has already had to postpone an exhibition by the artist Antonio Dias due to the quarantine.

Berenguer reports that, since the beginning of the crisis, the institution has been investing in initiatives aimed at the online public, such as a virtual tour of the museum’s sections, live broadcasts with artists in their workshops mediated by curators, storytelling for children, in addition to of content on social networks recalling the museum’s trajectory, highlighting curiosities and highlights of its collection, among other actions. From March to April, access to the MAM virtual tour grew about 15 times.

“It is obvious that the physical experience in the museum cannot be completely replaced, but we believe that this virtual issue will continue not only during this quarantine period, but later”, predicts the director. She says the museum intends to invest in a more robust digital platform, but it still needs to bring the necessary technology and a partner to make this project possible.

The Museum of Contemporary Art of the University of São Paulo (MAC-USP) closed its doors to the public and adopted remote work on March 17, but this period of more than a month without visitors did not financially affect the museum, whose entrance is free of charge. “MAC has a fixed budget from USP and revenue from concessionaires, such as the restaurant and bookstore, which is significant, but does not depend on this budget for survival, but for the acquisition of new works”, explains the director of MAC , Carlos Roberto Brandão.

“I see the museum very active at that moment when it is not open. We are not just waiting for everything to return to normality, not least because we do not think that normality will return. The world will change. We have to look for new ways to speak to the public”, says Brandão.

Also with this objective in mind, the director of the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), Cleber Papa, expanded the museum’s presence in the virtual territory to 150 cities in the State, promoting courses, workshops, seminars and itinerant exhibitions online. One of the programs, Cinema and Psychoanalysis, which always brings together a psychoanalyst and a journalist debating a film, has won Netflix as a partner, which facilitates the release of film viewing rights. “Before, it was a program for only 70 people in the auditorium, which today reaches more than 1,200 spectators online”, celebrates Papa. MIS receives R $ 13 million monthly from the State. The rest comes from funding from the private sector. “The big companies are keeping their sponsorship and I don’t think it should change after August, when we intend to reopen with a John Lennon show.” And, for the next year, international partnerships should also continue with shows like that of Chaplin composer, in partnership with Cité de la Musique de Paris

