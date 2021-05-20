BehavioSec creates new authentication and fraud detection capabilities in the latest version of its behavioral biometrics platform

New Features Increase Registration Speed, Performance, and Mobile Fraud Detection Capabilities

BehavioSec, the industry pioneer and leader in continuous authentication and behavioral biometrics technology, today announced new features in the next version of its BehavioSec behavioral biometrics platform – BehavioSense. BehavioSense continually verifies digital identities in real time, instantly matching user sessions against their inherent and unique behavioral biometric profiles. Unlike traditional authentication techniques such as passwords, behavioral patterns cannot be forged, stolen, or manipulated on a social scale, allowing organizations to improve the security and experience of password-weary users. token and friction.

“The new features respond to customer feedback and, frankly, to market demands”, says Jordan Blake, Vice President of Products for BehavioSec. “These features add to our platform’s existing anti-fraud capabilities and are designed to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 era of accelerated digital transformation, online security and privacy compliance,” adds Blake.

This latest update to BehavioSec brings rapid registration, performance optimization, and advancements in the fight against online fraud, especially for mobile users and synthetic identity detection, including:

Accelerated profiling – Registration of human user profiles is accelerated by more than 5 times thanks to automated predictions of future behavior and a new technique of behavioral inheritance. This revolutionary innovation provides almost instantaneous biometric behavioral profiles, often after a single user session.

Detection of “doppelgänger” – Detection of duplicate data across multiple sessions and accounts to help identify new fraud patterns such as card not present (CNP), synthetic identities or money mule accounts.

Improved mobile fraud detection – As consumers turn widely – or exclusively – to mobile channels, criminals are rushing to exploit vulnerabilities aggressively. BehavioSense has new capabilities for detecting bots, disposable phones and mobile RATs and “coaching”.

Predictive modeling – Predictive modeling automatically observes data and trends for faster business rule creation and categorization of bots and aggregators, providing a detailed view of all activity, regardless of its origin.

In addition, there are several usability and performance improvements to the platform, including the BehavioSense dashboard and a more than 3x reduction in calls for executing responses from the server and database.

Read more

For more information on this latest version (5.4) and the benefits of the BehavioSec behavioral biometrics platform, visit www.behaviosec.com. To learn more about how behavioral biometrics can improve security and user experience while meeting strict data privacy regulations, join us at one of our upcoming webcasts at CSO on May 25 or at Goode Intelligence on May 26.

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec is an industry pioneer and technology leader in behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, protecting millions of users and billions of transactions today.

BehavioSec is used by Global 2000 listed companies to dramatically reduce fraud, friction, threats, and theft. BehavioSec verifies and protects human digital identities by recognizing the way we touch and swipe our ever-changing devices in each personal case. Whether deployed in the cloud or on premises, BehavioSec delivers the excellent user experience, accuracy, and scalability that organizations need to engage customers while defending against evasive real-time attacks that other solutions miss.

Founded in 2008 in the Nordic countries based on groundbreaking research, BehavioSec works with market leaders and organizations such as DARPA and has received investments from leading investment firms such as Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. . Headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices around the world, BehavioSec is ready to help its clients reduce risk, improve compliance and digitally transform the experience of their employees and customers. www.behaviosec.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006008/en/

Contacts

Carrie VanBuskirk

W2 Communications

pr@behaviosec.com

571-247-1133