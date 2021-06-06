Begu and Podoroska qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, number 104 of the WTA and the Argentine tennis player Nadia podoroska, number 132 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3 and 6-1 in an hour and eighteen minutes to the French Chloe Paquet Y Clara Burel in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the pair will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners did it 5 times. In addition, Begu and Podoroska had 79% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 69% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 46% of the service points.

Begu and Podoroska will meet in the quarterfinals with the winners of the match that will face Sharon fichman Y Giuliana Olmos against Petra martic Y Shelby rogers.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.