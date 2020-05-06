In times of Covid-19 pandemic, personal, family and professional behavior changed. New procedures were adopted, mainly in the preservation of health. People and the government started looking for alternatives that would also enable financial survival during and after the coronavirus outbreak.

In the Consortium System, the impact was felt from the second half of March. There was a decrease of 23.8% in the total sales of new shares over the previous month.

While in January and February adhesions totaled 284.45 thousand and 245.66 thousand, respectively, in March they totaled 187.10 thousand shares. However, the accumulated quarterly in relation to last year registered an increase of 9.7%, with an increase from 653.50 thousand (Jan-Mar / 2019) to 717.20 thousand (Jan-Mar / 2020).

Like other economic activities, the segment should continue to feel the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we understand that, unlike some markets, in which face-to-face contact with the customer is necessary, in the Consortium System, businesses are perfectly adaptable to the new reality, with remote negotiations, from the first approach, when joining the group, to the subsequent customer support contacts, “says Paulo Roberto Rossi, executive president of ABAC Associação Brasileira de Administradoras de Consórcios.

For April, the percentage of decline should increase. However, Rossi projects a future recovery. “Over the next few months,” adds Rossi, “we believe that, with the relief of social distance and considering the monetary policy measures adopted by the Central Bank, it will be possible to maintain the market’s liquidity situation. fiscal and labor nature, the Consortium System should gradually recover its sales levels “.

MEASURES CONTRIBUTE TO ECONOMIC RECOVERY

In times of crisis, such as the one experienced, it is essential to keep the market running, such as home office or essential activities, for example, in order to allow companies, investors and consumers to have a minimum of security and support. For this, the liquidity of the financial market, provided by the measures announced by the Central Bank, is one of the pillars.

The initial reduction in banks’ reserve requirements is expected to have an impact, according to the Central Bank, estimated at R $ 135 billion in the market, much greater than the R $ 82 billion of injected during the 2008 crisis.

On the other hand, measures of a fiscal nature, such as raising the public deficit target, the extension of tax payments, support for small and medium-sized companies, in addition to public investments that will come in the areas of infrastructure, may have a leverage effect on the economy.

Also adding labor-related measures, such as payment of Emergency Benefit for Employment and Income Preservation, proportional reduction of working hours and wages, temporary suspension of the employment contract, availability of credit lines for payroll and support autonomous and informal, they should also provide a favorable environment for companies to go through and overcome this moment.

ADMINISTRATORS DIRECT CONSORTIENTS

In view of the unprecedented nature of the current scenario, ABAC held virtual meetings with the associates, as well as promoted actions before the Central Bank, to raise situations and seek solutions that could be adapted to the financial moment of the consortium member.

The relationship between the administrator, the group and the consortium member (contemplated, not contemplated and excluded) occurs by contract. It is governed by the terms based on the rules of the Central Bank and Law 11,795 / 2008. “Which is why”, recommends Rossi, “consortium members should consult their administrators to clarify any doubts”.

Aspects such as postponement of maturity, penalties for default or delays, can be negotiated through individual agreements, as long as they do not compromise the obligations of the consortium group. According to the financial behavior of each group, the administrator may submit to the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) resolution, since she herself cannot change contractual conditions without the group’s authorization.

It is worth remembering that the insufficiency of the balance in the group’s common fund may make contemplation by lottery unfeasible, with the remaining bids that can complement the cash balance enabling contemplation by this modality.

It is also important to note that, due to the suspension of the draws of the Loteria Federal do Brasil by Caixa Econômica Federal, ABAC and FenaCap signed an agreement to carry out draws in place of the lottery draws, with the assistance of the two auditors. Other administrators, who do not need this type of lottery to carry out the contemplation, will comply with the contract.

DESPITE THE FALL IN MARCH, RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER OF THE CONSORTIUM SYSTEM ARE POSITIVE

In the first quarter of the year, living in the initial weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic before restrictions, the Consortium System noted growth, still within the projections made by ABAC’s economic advisory for 2020. Sales of new shares reached 717.20 thousand units, 9.7% more than the 653.50 thousand accumulated in the same quarter of 2019.

The volume of contracts traded increased by 21.6%, jumping from R $ 27.60 billion last year to R $ 33.56 billion this year. The average ticket in March reached R $ 51.44 thousand, 15.8% over R $ 44.41 thousand in the same month a year earlier.

The accumulation of contemplations totaled 339.61 thousand in the first three months, 12.1% higher than the 303.00 thousand in 2019. The credits granted corresponding to those contemplated, which possibly will be injected into the production chain, over the next few months, totaled R $ 13.80 billion, 33.2% above the past R $ 10.36 billion.

The total of active consortium members reached 7.41 million in March, 2.9% higher than the 7.20 million of that month in 2019.

Website: http://www.abac.org.br

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

