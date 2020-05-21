BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) returned to attack this Thursday, 21, indirectly, the role of governors in combating the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Upon hearing criticism from a supporter, in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, about the inspection of the quarantine in Fortaleza, Ceará, Bolsonaro replied that it is necessary “to know what is happening to understand where Brazil was going with these people”.

“Imagine a person at the level of these state authorities in the Presidency of the Republic, what would have happened to Brazil,” said the president. “You will have to feel a little more in your skin who these people are so that together we can change Brazil. Change, in the light of the Constitution, the law, the order”, declared the president this morning in response to the supporter, who reported an alleged collection of flags during a pro-government motorcade that broke through isolation measures in the capital of Ceará.

This Thursday, Bolsonaro participates in a video conference with governors and ministers. The meeting, as Estadão showed, will take place in a climate of distrust. On the agenda of the meeting are the sanction of the bailout project for states and municipalities and the veto on the excerpt on the salary adjustment for public servants until 2021.

The meeting is the first of its kind, with all the governors, since the beginning of the new coronavirus epidemic and marks an attempt to reconnect the president with the state heads. Bolsonaro has criticized the measures of closure and social distance adopted by the governors in the fight against the covid-19. According to Coladão do Estadão, however, the controversy over social isolation should be put aside at the meeting.

The president wants to seek an agreement with the governors on the veto the possibility of readjusting the salaries of civil servants until 2021. The deadline for sanctioning the bailout project to the states ends on the 27th.

In addition to the state heads, mayors of the Chamber participate in the virtual meeting, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), and the ministers: Paulo Guedes (Economy), Fernando Azevedo (Defense), Braga Netto (Civil House), Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretariat of Government), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and Jorge Oliveira (General secretary).

