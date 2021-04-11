before Tom Hanks there was Robert De Niro and terror

The 10 best films of Tom HanksRobert De Niro, his career in pictures

After Errol Flynn’s way of playing the piano (watch out for it on Google), it’s Tom Hanks’ dance on a floor in the ‘Big’ toy store, the most famous in cinema. But, as in this first sentence, many times from “for adults” to “for all audiences” there is not so much difference.

‘Big’, the film that Tom Hanks starred in 1988, remains one of the great family classics, and eighties, par excellence. Like a Peter Pan in reverse, it tells the story of a preteen who wishes to be an adult, to have freedom and success with girls. One morning he wakes up as such, in the body of Tom Hanks, only to discover that being an adult is much worse and more difficult than being a child. What a great truth and that few of us understand it as children!

However, Elizabeth Perkins, who played Susan in the film, an employee of the MacMillen Toy Company from the famous scene, revealed with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that the film was very different when it was cast.

Robert De Niro was cast in the role of Josh in the movie ‘Big’. He ended up falling because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they moved on to Tom Hanks. It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro, and dark.

According to Perkins, De Niro gave the paper a totally different tone from Tom Hanks’ famous and mellow:

(De Niro) was more grumpy. It was a bit more like a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York. What Tom Hanks brought in was much lighter.

It is hearing that of “Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York” and thinking of ‘Taxi Driver’. Maybe something similar happened to Perkins. Quite the opposite happens with the other distribution option. It is very difficult to conceive of a Tom Hanks who, after James Stewart, is the personification of the honest man in the cinema, in a dark film. ‘Big’ with Robert De Niro would have been, without a doubt, different. Of course, we will never know if it is better or worse.

