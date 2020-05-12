Residente announced that on Thursday he will release a new single as a gift for his fans “before the world ends.”

“This Thursday I give you a new song before the world ends,” the artist published along with a short video on his social networks.

In the video, Resident appears wearing a cap and kissing a woman, possibly his girlfriend, the Polish model Kasia Marciniak, under a body of water, appearing to be a pool.

The new single will be the most recent by the Puerto Rican rapper since he released “René” on February 27, his most intimate song of his career.

Resident confesses that this song, in addition to being the most important subject in his personal life, composing it helped him in a very difficult moment a few years ago.

“This song helped me get out of a place where I didn’t want to be. I needed to go back to my town, to my house, to meet my friends, I needed to be myself again,” said the singer back then.

The single is accompanied by a very emotional video directed by the artist himself.

The artist confessed that he has always felt strong, even after the murder of his friend, Christopher, but at that moment he felt vulnerable.

After that experience, the next day, he wrote the topic, in addition to discussing the matter of these feelings with his mother.

The result is the most intimate theme and video of his career, despite the fact that, as he admits, he has done very honest songs over the years and a song with a result that describes who he is, where he comes from and how he feels.

It was shot in his hometown of Trujillo Alto and where he reviews his life up to the present.

In the video, a resident appears in a baseball field wearing clothing for that sport, makes a foray into his biography from his childhood years, in addition to portraying the harshness of a family, as he himself points out from the lower-middle class who did not have it. easy to get ahead.

Even, in the Resident video he included the participation of his son, Milo, being the first time that the artist publicly presents the face of his offspring.

