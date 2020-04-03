“It is about avoiding the hoarding of supplies and that the benefit is for all those who need it,” said the SRE.

Mexico formalized before the United Nations (UN) its proposal for the international entity to contribute to the ensure effective access to medicines and medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and avoid hoarding of them by nations with greater just strength.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) through a statement where he explained that the Mexican Delegation to the UN headed by the ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente He sent a draft resolution to the other 192 members of the organization.

“The Mexican Delegation sent the draft resolution to the other 192 UN Member States, with a concept note indicating that in the virtual meeting of the G20 held last week, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador raised the possibility of the UN taking an active role in guarantee access to medicines and medical equipment through effective and solidarity-based international cooperation“He referred.

The SRE explained that the Mexican initiative proposes strengthen the mandate for the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to coordinate all the agency’s agencies involved in the issue and in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO), as established in the 2030 Agenda and following the agreements established by the heads of state of the 20 most powerful nations.

“The project proposes that there be effective access to medicines, diagnostic tests and vaccines (already on the way), as well as medical equipment required to face the COVID-19 pandemic. He adds that governments and the private sector must work together to accelerate research and development of technologies, in order to share the benefits that the new antiviral drugs and vaccines that are being developed will bring. ”

“It is about avoiding the hoarding of supplies and that the benefit is for all those who need it, under strict principles of fair distribution, efficiency, safety, equity and affordability, “the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The federal agency, in charge of Marcelo Ebrard, explained that the Mexican proposal is compatible and complementary with the document of “Shared Responsibility and Global Solidarity to be able to face the pandemic” that was released by the UN Secretary General.

It is expected that the proposal of the Mexican representation will be supported by other countries and will be submitted for consideration at the organization’s General Assembly next week, which will continue to operate virtually.

