The Indec Permanent Household Survey registered an increase in the unemployment rate at the end of the first quarter 2020 10.4% of the economically active population, the highest for that period since the first quarter of 2006, for the set of 31 urban agglomerates surveyed. It coincided with the first 3 full months of the new government, which was affected in the last 10 days of March by the start of the quarantine and consequent paralysis of various activities and employment.

With these numbers published by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) at the end of the first quarter 2020 and before the almost total paralysis of the economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in Argentina there were 1.39 million unemployed in the surveyed geography, with an offer of 13.4 million workers, in this area. But the projection to the country as a whole rises to a total of just over 2 million unemployed, some 87,000 more than a year earlier, as a consequence of two separate increases in 244 thousand people in the supply of 156 thousand in labor demand.

Given the seasonal jump in unemployment in the first three months, due to the recess of various activities with temporary positions, compared to the last quarter of 2019, the legion of people without work rented a little more than 310 thousand, when the unemployment rate went from 8.9% to 10.4% of the total labor supply. A year earlier, also recessive, the jump was about 240,000 workers and the rate rose from 9.1% to 10.1% of the economically active population.

According to the data of the Integrated Argentine Social Security System (SIPA) in the first quarter closed with a total of registered workers below 12 million for the first time since the second quarter of 2015, and compared to the end of December, it showed decreases in all the fringe of employers with more than 25 salaried people, in contrast to a year before when the recession affected the productive and commercial sector in a different way.

While compared to a year ago, the drop was also general, although with some sectors that registered payroll expansion, such as the 2,500 workers, mainly linked to the mining and oil extraction industry, until it was stopped with quarantine.

More black jobs with less income

The comparison of the data obtained by the Permanent Household Survey of the Indec and the SIPA allowed to detect that in the first quarter of 2020, full pre-quarantine, there were decreases in 202 thousand and 109 thousand white and informal workers, respectively.

Meanwhile compared to a year earlier, while registered jobs decreased by 210 thousand workers, all corresponding to the private sphere; Black jobs rose by 366 thousand people, which, according to the latest Indec Household Income and Expenditure Survey, receive on average 40% of the average salary of a white employee.