Many things can be said about Andrés García. The life of the actor gives to write not one, but several books, which can be divided into before and after he became famous.

And it is that the first years of the heartthrob’s history are an adventure that intensified when he became famous.

His origins are Dominican, although he may have forgotten. His family emigrated to Santiago de Chile when Andrés was only 12 years old, due to a conflict with the Spanish ambassador to the country.

His early years

With a happy childhood. Before leaving for Chile, García tells that he was a very naughty boy, he was escaping to the fields of Santo Domingo at that time. The police found me and walked with the orphaned children eating there from the gardens of what I found, ”he said in an interview.

As a teenager, in the South American country he found a great sexual openness that made him specialize in “womanology”. However, the “playboy of the show” had already had his first sexual experience, he himself confessed that he lost his virginity at the age of 10 when he was still living in the Dominican Republic.

Their experiences in Chile did not last as long because only five years later their father Andrés García Calle (“La Calle”) wanted to meet with the part of his family that was in Mexico and they did so.

King of street fighting

All his life he has been a fan of adrenaline and dangerous things. Before being an actor, he was the king of street fights. “I was in all the prisons in Mexico before being an actor. All the delegations, all the prisons ”, expressed a year ago in an interview with the driver Jorge” Burro “Van Rankin.

So much so that one time he had problems with his father because he came to his house with some policemen tied up because he had stolen two trucks.

“I never hit one or two, I fought three and four, it was very good. There were others better than me but I always recognized them … We tigers recognize other tigers, “he said.

Fights were a constant in the actor’s life and he liked it, so, although he suffered the consequences with the problem he suffers in the vertebrae thanks to the beatings and even an assassination attempt, he did not leave him and became a fighter.

However, he has rarely been afraid, one of them was when he was discovered prostate cancer, which according to him, was cured thanks to cat’s claw, a plant native to Peru. However, “at six months he was already shooting me again.”

Various jobs

Despite what one might think, the 78b-year-old actor, considered one of the first movie and television stars, had no plans to venture into show business, his desire was to study medicine, but his father did not. left.

He started attending medical school, but dropped out soon after because it was not what he really liked. Then he looked for a sales job, then he moved to Acapulco, a place that has been his residence from a very young age.

Already in Acapulco he was a bellboy, he worked in the kitchen, then he went to work in the administration, from which he was fired for the jokes with scorpions that he made to tourists.

Adventure is in her blood. He was a diver, boxer, boatman, diving instructor, a job that he also took advantage of to use his skills with women and where he met his first wife Sandra Vale, whom he married seven days after seeing each other for the first time.

Movie foray

It was at that time when his career as a film actor was about to begin, thanks to a writer who made “Chanoc”, the comic strip inspired by García, which was later taken to the movies starring himself, although he was only a simple instructor diving and became the first role of the hundreds that would come later.

After filming hundreds of tapes, he ventured into television to become one of the most iconic gallants of the Spanish-American show with more than 50 years of experience. Including important works such as “You or nobody”, “The privilege of loving”, The body of desire “, among others.

.