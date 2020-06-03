Jaltenco.- She is Tulia, a general practitioner for seven years, she has been discharged from the General Hospital of the Americas in Ecatepec, State of Mexico one day, she is a warrior who won the battle against COVID-19, that disease that has attacked to millions of people in the world, and with his low tone of voice, due to the consequences of being intubed for nine days, he expresses that he has been born again and all he asks of the population is that they take good care of themselves.

“Well, these are moments of great fear, because one does not know what is going to happen, one is torn between life and death, I really felt that I was not going to make it through intubation, it is a very difficult experience, it is Something that I do not want to live for anyone, right now I am at home with my family, recovering, “he said.

“It is like practically being born again because it is a very difficult experience and it is practically being born again,” he said.

Tulia, 34, and her sister Sandra Yulieth, work as general practitioners in an indigenous town in San Luis Potosí, where they provide their service in mobile medical units, where they began to fight against COVID-19.

However, fate did not want them to remain in this town and they had to fight this disease from their place of origin, in Jaltenco, State of Mexico, after receiving the news that their mother was ill.

Tulia was pending the care of her mother when she was admitted to the Zumpango High Specialty Regional Hospital, but unfortunately her mother died on May 1 and was considered a suspicious case by COVID-19, later it turned out to be a positive case.

He entered the hospital on May 18, in Ecatepec, spent nine days intubated, during which time, she fought for her life without knowing what was happening in her environment, without having any idea of ​​the hours and minutes that passed, she only slept soundly, was sedated.

“I started with respiratory distress, which is why I had to be intubated and that is why right now my voice is not heard, but after nine days of being intubated, the most critical situation passed and thanks to all the staff of the Hospital las Américas, now I am still recovering at home ”, he commented.

It was not until June 1 that Tulia was discharged from the hospital, but her recovery is still in progress at home, she must remain isolated for two or three weeks, she is on oxygen that must be given her for a while, her vital signs are monitored and she has antibiotic, anticoagulant and pain relievers, and it is her sister Sandra Yulieth, who cares for her.

“I suggest to everyone that they really believe in the disease, that they carry out all preventive measures, because we are all at risk, fortunately I managed to overcome this disease. Take good care of yourselves, ”he said.

Sandra Yulieth says, for her part, that for the family it was a very complicated process, first the death of her mother and then the illness of her sister, but she thanks the support of the medical personnel of the State of Mexico, especially those who They managed to recover Tulia so that she can fulfill the work mission that she left pending, to continue taking care of the health of the indigenous communities of San Luis Potosí, where she has been helping the population for five years.

