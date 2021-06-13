“Before the list it was impossible to know who was going to go to the Eurocup”

The president of the Higher Sports Council José Manuel Franco visited the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts on Tuesday in which he analyzed his plans in the direction of the CSD and also the expectations of Spanish sport, which will be one of the pillars in the economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis. Franco also wanted to give his opinion on the Eurocup and the current situation surrounding the national team after Sergio Busquets was positive for coronavirus.

Busquets: “I wish I had inside information. It is a technical decision. He seems to me to be a magnificent footballer in a position that is not very abundant now in Spain, as a defensive midfielder. It is difficult to replace him. I think Rodri can do it perfectly. If he recovers in time he will make a great Eurocup and if not, it will be his substitute “.

Selection vaccination: “This afternoon it is decided by the Public Health Commission. There is controversy because it wants them to be vaccinated with Janssen but it is not indicated for that age group. The Commission will decide well and tomorrow all members of the expedition will be vaccinated.”

Petition to the Government: “I think Luis Enrique gave a list of 24 on May 24 and before that date it was impossible to know who was going to go to the Eurocup. The Minister of Culture sent a letter to the Minister of Health on Friday, before knowing the positive of Busquets, to request that vaccination before the Eurocopa “.

Laporte: “At Athletic he seemed like a great center-back, there aren’t many left-handed center-backs and I think it’s important that he play for Spain”

Bouquets: “Sergio Ramos, fully, is the best center-back in the world. At the time of the call he would not be good, but being in shape he is one of the best in the world.”

Change of headquarters from Bilbao to Seville: “We had nothing to say, but when the RFEF told us about it, we wanted it to be held in Spain rather than abroad.”

Total return of the public to the stadiums: “I would like to break the news to Javier Tebas that there will be 100% public at the beginning of the season, but I see it difficult. It would give me a song in the teeth if we can accommodate 80% at the beginning and then reach 100% “

Professional Women’s Soccer: “The step is not easy, there is a lot of inequality between the clubs and it is up to us to protect the first steps, then it will create its operating rules. We want it to be the beginning of all professionalisations. We will stay as long as necessary until it reaches cruising speed by itself. I would like a woman to preside over this women’s league. “

Forecast for the Eurocup: “We are going to be champions again, we have to face it with that spirit, we have a magnificent team.”

José Manuel Franco also attended the Assembly of the Spanish Football Federation on Tuesday morning, in which he gave a speech and supported the management of Luis Rubiales, as well as the National Team.

“Some federations could not survive without the support of the football world. Thank you for what you are doing and what you will continue to do,” Franco began his speech at the RFEF. The CSD president also wanted to indirectly support the National Team’s vaccination: “Our football, which has experienced unprecedented situations, has been an example. The federations are delegated the mission of enhancing this public good that you are. Our football is an international benchmark and a backbone of our national sentiment “.

He also wanted to add that he hopes that the public will fill the stands again: “This year is exciting. Because we also hope to regain a certain normality. And I hope we can finish the new season with the stands at full capacity. I consider myself a person who seeks consensus. What is born of the agreement creates certainty and sport needs it now more than ever. I wish you the best of success. The successes of Spanish football are those of Spain “.

Uribes: “Soccer players are not vaccinated, the National Team is vaccinated”

The Minister of Education and Culture, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, has justified the ‘express’ vaccination of the Spanish soccer team after the positive of Sergio Busquets and before the proximity of the Eurocup. In the Hoy por hoy program of Cadena Ser, Uribes has assured Àngels Barceló that the vaccination of internationals is an exception.

“We are not vaccinating footballers, we are vaccinating the Spanish team. They raised the issue with me, I discussed it with the minister and it has been done in the times we have. It is an exception. We are vaccinating by age group. And when we make exceptions it has to be justified. It is being done in the times that touch. It is an exception because they represent us. We vaccinate the soccer team players because they represent us next week in a top-level competition. “

“We do the same thing we did last week with the athletes who go to the Tokyo Games“.

“I think the country understands that they have to go with the maximum guarantees. It has nothing to do with skipping anything. It is the exception to the general rule. The minister told me to put it in writing to take it to the Public Health commission that meets this afternoon. “

“The request is from Friday and is prior to the positive of Busquets which is on June 7. We did it with the intention of vaccinating this week and now they have to decide which vaccine to give. “

“Luis Rubiales -president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation- was very interested. We have acted with coherence and with the appropriate criteria.”

Criticisms of Podemos and some Government partners

United we can and some parliamentary partners of the Coalition Government, such as EH Bildu and CompromísThey have criticized the advance vaccination of the players who make up the Spanish team and who will participate in the Eurocup since they consider that the workers of essential services come first.

The deputy of En Comú Podem Aina Vidal has indicated, in a press conference in Congress, that it is “regrettable” that it has been shown that there are much more relevant occupations that are essential services, such as deliverymen or supermarket workers, and that vaccinate the Spanish soccer team beforehand. “They were at the forefront of the pandemic and are relegated by eleven men who tap the ball. It passes in front of these professionals and it is bad news that goes against common sense in this country,” he lamented.

For her part, the EH Bildu spokesperson, Maite Aizpurua, has also criticized that this vaccination is “a favorable treatment” because it “gives prominence to high-level football activity” over other essential groups that have not yet been vaccinated, such as supermarket cashiers or university professors.

And in the same sense, another of the parties that supported the inauguration of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, as is the leader of Compromís in Congress, Joan Baldoví, has said that “either all Moors or all Christians”, since has stressed that “there should be no exceptions.” “It would be good if the players themselves said that they are just another citizen and that while there are personnel at risk they should not be vaccinated. If there are no exceptions for politicians, neither for footballers,” he added.

Also since JxCAT, its spokesperson in Congress, Miriam Nogueras, has considered that “there should be no privileges” and the “established vaccination order” must be respected, while PDeCAT deputy Ferrán Bel does not see badly that this vaccination takes place, planned for tomorrow Wednesday, because “the participation of the national team in an international competition must be guaranteed.” “It shows how rigid some positions are when they defend themselves,” he had an impact while considering that the current situation with an “important” evolution of vaccination is different from that of three or four months ago.

Íñigo Errejón, from Más País, has also said that “it seems reasonable” to vaccinate these players because the “good rate of vaccination does not depend on 50 more or less vaccines” and “the image of Spain would be compromised if they are not vaccinated, with the risk of contagion “to other teams. (.)