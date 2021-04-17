Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II shared an unpublished photo of Prince Philip and herself



Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Glyn Kirk / Getty Images

Queen elizabeth ii shared a memorable photo with her late husband, prince philip, one day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“The Queen would like to share this private photograph taken with the Duke of Edinburgh at the top of Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003 ″, read the Instagram caption through the official page of the Royal family.

The text ends with words of gratitude to those who have paid tribute to Felipe after his death: “His Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been moved to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of the Duke, in celebration of his life ”.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Philip, 99, on April 9.

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty, the Queen, has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle, ”the family statement read at the time.

After the announcement of the passing of Prince Philip, the royal family’s Twitter account shared another sweet photo of the royal couple, taken by renowned photographer Annie Lebowitz in 1997.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.” -Her Majesty The Queen, 1997. pic.twitter.com/wbSldSavNA – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

The funeral will be attended by 30 people due to restrictions due to Covid-19 and will take place in the Chapel of St. George, in Windsor Castle, this day, April 17.

The service will air on BBC One and members of the public were encouraged to follow the event on television rather than travel to Windsor.

