Traditional professions are being rapidly redefined in today’s market, so education systems need to adapt quickly to the new health emergency situation to meet the growing demand for durable skills and the increasingly short cycle of use of technical skills. The biggest challenge is meeting the increasingly latent demand for more immersive and digital teaching.

Without a doubt, the significant growth of the distance education market (EAD) demonstrates the necessary change in the traditional way of teaching. According to the most recent survey by the Mexican Internet Association (AMI, formerly AMIPCI), more than 70% of Web users are interested in learning online, and therefore, the majority opt for online educational programs, while 30 % prefer hybrids, with live sessions.

In the current context of Covid-19 health contingency, more than 25 million students are expected to switch to online classes during this quarantine due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, which will force changes in Internet use. and teaching methodologies, in order to make digital classes more effective.

However, as we know, not all online education is the same, as we always find different formats, depending on the institution in question. Sometimes more, sometimes less, advanced. For example, there is the category of courses based almost exclusively on videos, which is complemented by online texts or in PDF format. There is also the live format, especially through the now well-known video conferencing platforms that we have all used in this quarantine, such as Zoom, among others. The third format, which combines the face-to-face part with advanced educational platforms, is called hybrid.

The use of videoconferencing for online education has certain advantages of face-to-face education, such as the fact that the student feels accompanied, both by the teacher and by the peers, has feedback all the time and can clear doubts instantly.

Institutions such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which has hundreds of thousands of online students, more than 360,000 to be exact, have had to start up the machinery that was already oiled, because for at least a decade It has a solid offer of distance education, which is entirely online, and a quarter of a century with open education, which is a combination of face-to-face education with online content.

And what about your children’s college or university?

The truth is that this health contingency has tested the technological, learning and content infrastructure of almost all educational institutions. Therefore, a period of acceleration of technology applied to education can be foreseen, because many institutions will have to catch up with the most advanced ones.

I insist, according to the AMI, 74% of Internet users had an interest in studying, 45% of them online, while 37% were interested in mixed or hybrid education, which involves live sessions. The truth is that both online and remote education, as well as open or hybrid education systems, will accelerate. And it is that to say of the surveys, like the referred one, when the users try online classes it is difficult that they return to the traditional method.

This growth in distance learning also redefined the academic profile of the student seeking training. And the reality is that there is no longer room for endless, one-sided teacher-student classes. No time for that. Digital life, fully connected to smart mobile devices, redefined the role of the teacher in the classroom, both in person and online.

The figure of the teacher who detonates all knowledge is dead

The truth is that the current student no longer wants long classes, in which the teacher is the one who detonates all the knowledge, in addition to the fact that his rhythm of life does not allow him to go to campus every day for a few hours; Basically, the student seeks a learning process that communicates with his experience in the world and with what the job market intends.

No one can say that it is questionable that we are living through a time of profound transformation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today millions of people around the world are educating themselves thanks to the digital divide that brought new pedagogical approaches. As an alternative to closed classrooms, the implemented technology offered educational innovation to the sector, which always invested in face-to-face classes.

It cannot be denied that the pandemic will have permanent consequences in the way of teaching, even with the resumption of face-to-face activities at the end of the quarantine. One of the

Strategies that educational institutions can successfully adopt to meet this demand is hybrid education.

the best of each one

This teaching model is based on the best of each of the traditional modalities: the flexibility of distance learning allows the student to study according to their schedules and at their own pace, while maintaining the depth and freshness of face-to-face meetings with teachers and other classmates.

The interaction of students in distance courses, especially when using a virtual learning environment, can offer various benefits, such as greater student engagement, better monitoring of group progress, as well as great participation in activities and discussion forums. that collaborate for a professional training that considers lasting skills and not just techniques.

In addition, hybrid education can make educational institutions more accessible, receiving students who live far away or who have reduced availability of schedules, either for work or personal reasons. Another very important point compared to the reality in Mexico is that, by leaving part of the online time load, there may be a reduction in infrastructure expenses, in order to offer a more competitive monthly payment for the student, at the time it is possible to accept more registrations per course.

All kindness

Hybrid teaching has unique characteristics, with active methodologies, different from the already known concept of semi-attendance. Some tools can be widely exploited to include technological resources for customization and complement of classes. Teaching through these tools can be a significant and strategic step for the organic and more accessible learning process, both for students and for the educator himself. And being accessible is not the only differential of the hybrid model. It is the format that best adapts to the reality of students today.

Teaching a class in the hybrid model, with technological resources, is a real opportunity to affect students in ways previously seen as difficult or impossible.

In conclusion, education needs disruptive models for an equally dynamic and constantly innovative economy. It is an excellent time to participate in its evolution and to share experiences, enthusiasm and dedication, in order to make teaching more attractive and accessible to an increasing number of students.

