BRASÍLIA – With a deposition to the Federal Police scheduled for this Tuesday, 12th, the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, indicated that, in due time, he will give an adequate response to Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), who determined the hearing of the general ministers to occur even by “coercive driving” or “under a stick.”

In addition to Heleno, Walter Braga Netto, the Civil House, and Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the Secretariat of Government, will be heard in the investigation that investigates the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro tried to interfere politically in the PF.

“Everything has its time,” Heleno wrote on Sunday, 10, when responding to a Twitter follower who questioned him about the tone used by the dean in the dispatch that ordered the depositions. “Minister, you will not give an answer when Celso de Mello on the question of whether it will be necessary to seek you on the stick? We are disgusted with this. “

The testimonies will be taken this Tuesday at 3 pm at the Planalto Palace. The three ministers, cited by Moro as witnesses that he was under pressure from the president, will be heard simultaneously. The place and time were defined by the PF with the ministers, according to article 221 of the penal code that stipulates this benefit for the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary authorities.

As the Estadão showed, the team of generals that assists Bolsonaro assessed that, although the terms used by the Minister of the Court are legal, the wording of the text was “disrespectful” and “unnecessary” in reference to them. Off-duty and active duty reserve officers joined in and said they felt hit and treated like “bandits”.

In his testimony, former minister Moro cited the three military ministers as witnesses, but stressed that the head of the GSI pondered with President Bolsonaro that the type of intelligence report he requested could not be provided. The intervention, according to the former Lava Jato judge, took place at the ministerial meeting on April 22.

The video of the meeting was requested by Celso de Mello and should also be shown this Tuesday. The Attorney General’s Office, PF Moro were allowed to have access to the recording. Before delivering the video to the Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office tried to impose secrecy on the content alleging “potentially sensitive matters of State.”

The meeting that took place in Planalto, two days before the resignation of the former Minister of Justice, had profanity, a fight between ministers, mentions about the distribution of posts to Centrão and even criticism of the STF.

