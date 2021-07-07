Before Shang-Chi, Simu Liu despised martial arts for being an Asian stereotype

There is less and less time for the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Marvel Studios feels fully prepared to welcome its first superhero of Asian origin. Simu liu will take the starring role in this grand hitting and kicking adventure, introducing an entirely new character to the MCU and granting representation to Americans with Asian roots. Through a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liu He talks about his past, and how he didn’t want to practice martial arts for a while due to stereotypes.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the new era movies from Marvel Studios. Phase 4 of the MCU is about to begin and brings with it several completely new superheroes on the big screen, but who save all the spirits to be part of the Avengers. Simu liu He does not have a long acting career in Hollywood, however, Kevin Feige gave him the confidence of being one of the innovative faces of the industry, an honor that he appreciates time and again in networks.

One of the most important parts of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings it is hand to hand combat using martial arts, Simu liu He is an expert on the subject and for EW he declares that with the film he will seek to reclaim these fighting styles for Asian-Americans:

There was a time [como actor asiático], that I didn’t want anyone to see me doing martial arts … but I grew up watching Jet Li and Jackie Chan, and I remember the immense amount of pride I felt watching them. Kick butt. I think Shang-Chi can be absolutely that for Asian Americans. It means that children growing up today will have what we never had: the ability to look at the screen and really feel seen.

Representation and diversity have taken central roles in film and television in the United States. Now it is important and fair to give adequate visibility to minority groups whose stories were excluded in the past. Simu liu is delighted to be able to give Asian Americans the recognition they deserve. Here the rest of his statements.

The fact that there is an Asian-American superhero in the MCU does not in any way imply that our fight ended right there. When we don’t have to celebrate every victory, I think we will be a little closer to our goal, but until then, there is a lot to do. I’m ready to be in a position where I can make real change, amplify voices, and put people in positions to tell stories that they wouldn’t normally have that opportunity.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a theatrical release scheduled for September 3. Undoubtedly, the second half of 2021 looks bright for Marvel Studios on the big screen with the sheer number of movies they are not expecting, adding Black Widow – 87% and Eternals. After a 2020 without MCU products, Kevin Feige He comes with the full force of his company, very ready to shake up the superhero cinema.

Meanwhile, the top executive continues to triumph on the small screen with his series. Loki is currently broadcasting – 96%, with its fifth episode scheduled for tomorrow on the Disney Plus platform. Little by little, these MCU series have been raising concepts that will surely hit with greater force in the future, when the films begin to appear on the billboards.

