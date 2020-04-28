Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault They live a beautiful love story since they met in 2006. And it is that both have become the ideal Hollywood couple because in each public appearance they have, they show themselves very much in love.

Previously We already told you about Salma’s love historyToday we are going to talk to you about the women who made the tycoon fall in love. And while he has not had such a hectic life, he does have great stories to tell. Take note.

1. Dorothée Lepére

The millionaire married the French in 1996, as a result of their relationship the The millionaire’s first two children: Francois and Mathilda. Their marriage ended 8 years later and in 2004 they separated. Lepére is currently 55 years old and has a good relationship with her ex-husband.

2. Linda Evagelista

After separating from Lepére, Pinault had a fleeting romance With supermodel Linda Evangelista, currently 54 years old, her relationship lasted from September 2005 to January 2006. As a result of this relationship, her son was born in October Agustin James. The Canadian model was for a long time the muse of the famous photographer Steven meiselShe is also an activist for the rights of people with HIV and STDs.

She caused a great scandal after she announced that her son was from Pinault, this was in 2011, by the date she was announced by him and Salma they were already married. Plus she blamed him for not supporting her financially. In 2012 they reached an agreement.

3. His life with Salma

The crush with the actress was immediate, they met at the inauguration of the Grassi Palace in 2006 and a year later they would celebrate the arrival of Valentina Paloma. In February 2009 they celebrated their civil wedding and months later the religious.

.