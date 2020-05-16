Fortunately coronavirus is removed with soap and water. Upon return, the family will be asked to be a first filter and another at school. Safety and care

SEP: cleaning in schools and school filters

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. Esteban Moctezuma stressed at AMLO’s Mañanera that schools will be sanitized before returning to school and that filters will also be implemented for access to the properties.

The Secretary of Education He highlighted that health committees have already been created in educational establishments.

They will be in charge of guaranteeing hygiene and filtering processes are carried out before entering the educational facilities.

– «(…), he will return safely and carefully» and stressed that parents should not fear returning to school.

Prevention that is here to stay

“There will be certain things that are here to stay, seek preventive measures in the epidemic“He assured.

It is in this context that cleaning work will be carried out in all schools in Mexico, before returning to school.

– «We are going to have a process of cleaning the schools, with soap and water it is possible to prevent the survival of the virus, we have school filters», said.

Sanitary filters

He asked parents or guardians to serve as the first sanitary filter by checking the temperature of the students from home.

– «The first great filter is families, we are going to ask you to check certain signs of temperature before leaving them…»

“… that they do not have a manifestation of illness so that they can get to school and another health filter at school.”

Singular day

For the SEP holder, this celebration is very different from all the previous ones, so this May 15 «it will be remembered as that of unity in the midst of a common struggle of all humanity ».

In the framework of Teacher’s Day, the SEP head assured that «The teachers miss them in the classrooms, since it is recognized that they are irreplaceable. ”

He appreciated the work of Channel 11, the Judicial Channel, T V UNAM, the educational television network, the SPR, as well as private companies “for their support in bringing education in this time of pandemic.”

– “All these institutions provided support tools to continue in the unit», assured.

He pointed out that UNESCO has recognized the Learn at Home project and recalled that 800,000 teachers participated in various updating programs.

Details of the new normal

Regarding the plan to return to the new Normal, he said that the students have been asked «folders of experiences, not evidence ».

He said that with it the new Mexican school works to strengthen values, recognize family, reconcile with the environment, more physical education and sport.

I mean, having a better emotional development and harmonize the knowledge of life with school life.

The SEP head recalled that In all the historical struggle of Mexico this Magisterium has always been present.

Likewise, he highlighted patience, dedication and pedagogy, – «(… hence the importance of the teacher», he asserted.

It was 40 billion to strengthen Health before the pandemic: AMLO

Popular Insurance catastrophic fund used to strengthen the national health system. Visits to hospitals, improvement of the sector prior to coronavirus

Health catastrophe fund before coronavirus

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. AMLO at the Mañanera conference highlighted that the improvements to the national health service began prior to the coronavirus emergency and included 40 billion pesos from the catastrophic fund.

The president explained that the actions included improvements to health care and services in general. “

It should be noted that one of the activities Central to President AMLO has been his presence in Mexican hospitals.

In fact, he made a national tour of about 80 hospitals, to promote its restructuring from below.

Previously, the President has stressed that even the Mexican health sector is in more unfavorable conditions, even than the education sector.

Popular Insurance Fund

In this sense, AMLO revealed that the funds used for Health come from the Popular Insurance.

He explained that it is precisely a catastrophic Fund.

– «...all this before Covid, so when the pandemic appeared, we had already started the process of improving medical care and health services in general “- stressed.

The agreement in the Senate

It was in November 2019 that the Senate approved that 40 billion pesos that were from the Catastrophic Expenses Protection Fund of the Popular Insurance were transferred to the new National Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi).

This inside of the reforms that allowed the launch of Insabi on January 1, 2020.

In this context, it is amended the General Health Law and creates the body that is proposed as a substitute for Seguro Popular.

This to give free health and medicine services to all people in Mexican territory.

Health, nutrition and sports in education, tackling chronic diseases

Educational content against pandemic of chronic diseases. 11 thousand died in April by heart; diabetes, 8 thousand; tumors, 7 thousand; digestive, 5 thousand, Covid 2 thousand 177

Stop chronic disease pandemic

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. The President stressed that educational actions will be reinforced to tackle the pandemic, or pandemics, of chronic diseases in Mexico.

He stressed that little is said about this topic, and even considered that it is a topic “silenced”.

He assured that new educational content and the debate on issues related to health, food, will allow a decrease in chronic conditions.

– «(…), We need to reduce death, deaths from chronic diseases, “he said.

The President stressed that this is a group of diseases that can be prevented with good nutrition and physical exercise.

And is that the president detailed figures released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), on the number of deaths from these conditions.

“Unfortunately due to chronic diseases, which could be avoided if there is a good diet if we exercise”, He said to express his regret for the deaths.

And he insisted: «(…), we will be constantly informing because we need to reduce death, deaths from chronic diseases”.

The Inegi figures:

AMLO cited the April figures released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In any case, a number of diseases whose deaths are greater than Covid.

In this regard, he explained that due to diseases of the heart unfortunately 11 thousand 870 compatriots lost their lives and due to diabetes mellitus, 8 thousand 704.

Also deaths from tumors they were located in 7 thousand 541 and due to digestive diseases they reached 5 thousand 648.

In the comparative, lAs figures by Covid-19, during that same month of April they added 2,177 heartfelt losses for Mexican families.

All deaths are lamented and the necessary educational action and public debate are underlined.

Health in the New Mexican School

In the new Normal, health issues will be an important part of the Mexican school.

That is, he stressed, they will be promoted «good food, nutrition and physical activity to prevent Mexicans from getting sick from these conditions. “

Good nutrition

AMLO recalled the price of industrialized potatoes compared to the cost of buying potatoes in the tianguis and cooking at home.

Of course it turns out Much cheaper to cook potatoes at home, he said and assured that within nutrition there are silent issues.

In this sense, he assured that he will continue with the health debate in order to create awareness and stop the chronic and emerging pandemics of Mexico.

Maintain discipline in quarantine, no ‘immunity parties’

About to have fewer cases, return depends on not trusting us. There is sufficient supplies. One million more masks will be managed with the US

Maintain discipline in quarantine

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. AMLO stressed that the projections of the return to the new normality are based on the fulfillment of the quarantine. If the measures of healthy distance and confinement are followed, the cases will begin to decrease next week.

AMLO made alspecial call to entities in which a greater number of cases have been presented and indicated the forthcoming drop of cases.

«(…), we are about to start having fewer cases, especially in Quintana Roo, Tabasco, the Valley of Mexico, Sinaloa, Baja California«- indicated the president.

He added that this situation is also repeated in other entities or regions of the country.

–«… but these days we have to take better care of ourselves, not relax discipline, not trust ourselves».

The above stated after indicating that projections of the technicians that «We are up and in a few days… at most next week’s measurements, a decline begins in the most affected sites ».

He warned that “if these days we return to the mobility of before or we begin to relax the discipline, the prognosis may fail.”

He explained in this sense that the projection is made from the low mobility “That has been maintained both in Mexico City and in the rest of the country”.

Almost there

“There is little to come, help us, many days have passed and the light is already being seen at the end of the tunnel to return to the new normal,” asked the president.

One million masks are managed with the US

AMLO explained that there is sufficient supplies for coronavirus and that one million masks will be temporarily managed with the United States.

He also indicated that there is speculation, They sell masks for 70 pesos for 250.

“The projections of a more severe coronavirus situation, of the maximum projected we have half the beds, there is no saturation problem,” explained the president.

–“They sell a mask of 70 pesos for 250 pesos, not only that, the plants are controlled by the governments» –.

Aim to be done «efforts to support us with teams in this case with masks, we are about to get 1 million more ».

Clarified that “We do not have a deficit but we have to prepare for the future ».

At that time he revealed that it will be through a call to the United States government that these masks will be managed.

Thus, he revealed: – » We are going to make a call to the United States government for this, they have helped us a lot with the delivery of fans, the same from China. ”

He rejected “Feasts of immunity”

At the express question of the press, he discarded the calls «immunity festivals », as he stressed, the people of Mexico are informed and critical.

He rejected the very idea of ​​carrying out these activities and questioned whether someone would attend such calls.

Teaching de soul of Mexico ’, canceled educational neoliberalism: AMLO

After canceling the neoliberal educational reform, the Mexican teaching profession is honored and the stoppages and marches in the sector have ceased. Homage to our teachers

Happy Teacher’s Day

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. AMLO paid tribute to the Mexican teaching profession, today celebrating its day in Mexico.

On May 15, the capture of Maximiliano de Habsburgo by General Mariano Escobedo, in Puebla.

«This May 15, Teacher’s Day, fwe elicit all the teachers, teachers of Mexico, of our country »– La Mañanera AMLO started.

We thank them, he pointed out, for everything they do, for the great work they do in teaching children, adolescents, young people, students.

– «They are our teachers, our teachers, the soul of Mexico. Thanks to our teachers, many Mexicans, millions of teachers, we have been able to train, “he said.

The magisterium is respected and honored

The president reported that the teachers are respected with the new government and that after the neoliberal educational reform was canceled, teacher protests have ceased.

“… for commitments that we made over many years of struggle in favor of public education, We have been acting with respect for the teaching sector, “recalled the president.

AMLO asked to publicize throughout the country the respect for the teaching profession and the fulfillment of their demands for years:

– «For those who thought differently or continue to maintain this position, it is enough to tell them, and that it be known throughout Mexico, that it be heard well, since we are in the government, once we fulfill the commitments to cancel (educational reform) .. »

“…and we have developed a respectful relationship with teachers, with the teachers union, with the coordinator of the democratic movement ».

In this sense, he recalled the mobilizations carried out by the teachers and stressed that with the new democratic government, the mobilizations have ceased.

«…, Since we started, and due to our respectful behavior and always listening to the teaching sector, we have not had any conflict ».

He insisted that «I give proof of this, it is when there have been fewer stoppages or closings of schools, that is why I recommend teachers to teachers ”.

Triumph of the Republic over the Empire

On May 15, the Republican troops managed to enter the capital of Queretaro.

Maximiliano de Habsburgo and Generals Tomás Mejía and Miguel Miramón they retreated towards Cerro de las Campanas, however due to the constant republican attack they decided to surrender.

The Archduke was tried by a Council of War, who sentenced him to death along with his two companions.

This sentence was executed at seven in the morning of June 19, 1867.