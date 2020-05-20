LAS VEGAS – Testing for coronaviruses will begin on Thursday for tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino employees before the complexes reopen, according to a cooperative plan announced Tuesday by several casino companies, local tourism officials from hospitals and unions.

State gaming regulators have not given the go-ahead nor a date for the lifting of the mid-March order issued by Governor Steve Sisolak that forced the closure of all gaming establishments in Nevada to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But some centers are aiming to reopen June 1, and authorities said testing will begin at the Las Vegas Convention Center with scheduled appointments for notified employees. Employees will not be charged a fee.

The goal is to collect up to 4,000 test samples for the disease

COVID-19 per day, authorities said. Results are expected within

48 hours, and positive employees will be referred to the

Southern Nevada Health District for contact tracing.

Test costs were not disclosed in a joint MGM announcement

Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming, University Medical

Center, Culinary Union Health Fund and the Convention and Visitors Authority

from Las Vegas.

“The COVID-19 tests ensure that the members of the Culinary Union

be safe when you get back to work, “said Geoconda Argüello-Kline,

union secretary-treasurer. She rated the health and safety of the

employees and guests as the highest priority.

MGM Resorts and Caesars own most of the hotel’s properties in Las

Vegas Strip, which has more than 150,000 hotel rooms. Each company

laid off more than 60,000 employees in March.

University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling credited the efforts of a Nevada business leaders working group, led by former MGM Resorts executive Jim Murren, to help raise resources to increase testing capacity.

Customers will also have to prepare for radical changes.

Murren has rated virus testing essential to restart the

state economy and recently told The Associated Press that he expected

that the authorities could process 30,000 tests per day before 1

June.

Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said employees of his

company will complete a questionnaire to determine your need for a test

COVID-19.

State health officials reported more than 7,000 cases Tuesday

positive for COVID-19 and 365 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The main attractions of the so-called “city of sin” like never before, not even during the time of the economic crisis or after the terrorist attacks

.