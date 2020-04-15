There are an estimated 23,117 beds with care capacity for patients with Covid-19.

IMSS executives have received the following document that explains the “hospital retraining”Of that institute before Phase III by Covid-19 in Mexico.

It states that since this phase is decreed, “all the potential and feasible capacity of our Medical Units” will be used to attend to cases of patients with the new virus.

Some units will even become “totally” in “Covid-19 Units” and therefore “programmed services will be suspended in their entirety”.

However, gynecological-obstetric and pediatric care will be maintained in Hospitals designed for this purpose. While gyneco-obstetrics, general emergencies and surgical emergencies, as well as hemodialysis, are subrogated; This is where the agreement with private hospitals would come into operation, which will make 3,115 beds available to the public service. April 23 to May 23.

The document indicates that “the majority of health personnel focus on the care of Covid-19 patients, through the Co Covid Teams’ strategy.”

The text specifies that there will be 29 units 100% Covid-19, 155 hybrids, 3 additional new ones, and 5 of temporary use for this contingency. Also, details what Covid units will not be.

Check the full document, which was sent to Aristegui Noticias:

