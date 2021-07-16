07/16/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

Ceballos will live in the next few weeks one of the most memorable experiences, playing the Olympic Games. And before traveling to the appointment in Tokyo, he remembered with longing his first stage in the elite with Real Betis Balompié at a time when his future remains up in the air.

At 24 years old, the road ahead is still very long. However, he fondly remembers his childhood and the beginning of his career wearing the green-and-white shirt: “It is the club that has made me grow in the First Division, the one that has given me the opportunity to be the footballer that I am and for me it is allor “, he explained.” I have said it and I emphasize it again, I am sure that before I retire I will play for Betis again“, he stressed.

The Real Madrid footballer continues to closely follow the team: “In England I have seen all their matches and if they coincided with mine I would record them to see them later. I love seeing players like Juan Miranda come out of the quarry and have a projection like mine. ¿What could I tell you about Betis? That I owe them everything and that my love is unique“,

The season under Ancelotti’s orders

Despite the appointment of the new manager last month, they have yet to exchange words. And the footballer rules out a new assignment: “TI have the same opportunities as when Zidane was because it will depend on what I want to do and the opinion of the coach, “he declared,” With Carletto I have not had the opportunity to speak, but when we do we will be very clear both. My goal is to play for Real Madrid and I have two years left on my contract“, he claimed.

Dispute a Eurocup

In addition, he is looking forward to the Games that he will play from July 23 in Tokyo: “It is a competition that is out of the ordinary. It is different from the European Cups and World Cups because here you have to meet other requirements and, of course, that injuries respect you and the coach can count on you. It is not easy, but I think it is deserved, “he concluded.