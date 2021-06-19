Before Formula 1, Sergio “Checo” Pérez dreamed of playing for Club América

The Formula 1 driver, Sergio “Checo” Pérez He has become one of the best Mexican athletes in the world, due to his talent behind the wheel, however, at some point in his life, he had the vision of dedicating himself to a completely different sport.

And it is that during Checo’s childhood, the winner of the Azerbaijan Prize, He was excited about playing on the Azteca Stadium field dressed in the colors of the Eagles of America, the team of his loves.

“I saw myself playing for America, but I thought that I would never have the opportunity to reach Formula One. There is no child who does not feel that he is the best footballer in the world and he thought that in football he had a good future, but I realized quickly no, “said the pilot on an Instagram Live for Red Bull Mexico.

In the same way, if he had not been a professional athlete, ‘Checo’ said that he would have liked to be a lawyer or a banker, since they are professions with which he lives adrenaline every day.

Checo confessed his admiration for the Chilean striker Iván ‘Bam Bam’ Zamorano; to the degree of using the number 11 as the mythical footballer did when he was in the Águilas del América.

“I admired a soccer player, his name is Iván Zamorano. He used the number ’11’, when he was karting, he also wanted to use that number. Later, all my vehicles had the ’11’. Even my email has the number ’11 ‘ ‘”.

“When Iván (Zamorano) arrived at América it was incredible, I followed him. I know what it is to be a fan because I followed him so much and knew everything about him, what he did on and off the pitch. After so many years I got to know him and He was very cool because when I saw him, all my moments as a child came to mind, the joy that Iván brought to my life, he is my only idol that I have in sports, there is no one else, “he admired.

