Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will bring us new heroes that have been very little explored even on the pages of Marvel Comics, one of them is Shang-Chi, which will show us for the first time who is the true leader of the group of 10 Rings, but in a recent leaked video of the set of recordings it could give us a great revelation, since ‘Shang-Chi’ could be located in 2020.

During the San Diego Comic Con 2019 The productions that make up phase 4 of the MCU were revealed, where the film was finally confirmed. ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, which will be starred by actor Simu Liu, who already has an advance in his recordings. despite the pandemic.

During a leaked video of the set of recordings it gives us the indication that ‘Shang-Chi’ could be located in 2020, since in this brief scene we see that Simu Liu arriving by car in what appears to be an Asian city and in the background On the left side you can see a graffiti where you can see the inscription 2020.

Same scene, but tried to get view of the monitor to see the shot! Looks pretty cool, as an establishing shot for this secret “building”. pic.twitter.com/fUFtn5ggRy – chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 28, 2020

If this is true, the events of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will take place after ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and prior to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and it has even been speculated that the famous snap forced the art martialist to come to light, although this has not been confirmed as there is not much information about the plot of this film that will hit theaters next time. May 7th, date that was recently modified due to the change that Marvel Studios made of all its films in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic.

