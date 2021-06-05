Before dying he asked to publish obituary against his family

When a person dies, there are those who use to publish an obituary in a newspaper through which, information about his death is reported and also takes the opportunity to dedicate some emotional words to the deceased to honor their memory.

Generally, those who usually write the obituaries are relatives or close people of the person who has already transcended and in it, generally, the name of the person, the date and the place where his funeral will take place, as well as a small note in which he regrets his departure.

However, In social networks an obituary that was published by a local newspaper in Spain has caused a sensation, which was written and paid for in advance by a woman before she died and with which she made a peculiar request.

A woman from Lugo, in Galicia, named María de la Paz Fuentes Fernández died on June 2 and He wrote down his last wish: that only the people who appeared on his obituary list attend his funeral.

Things clear! No hints. Without anesthesia. pic.twitter.com/1gDxvN7iT9 – Paco Sarria (@pgsarria) June 4, 2021

“My family has not been blood for a long time … To the rest of the people who never cared during my life, I wish you to continue as far as you were,” said the woman in her obituary.

The post has generated endless comments. Some users of the networks applauded the clarity and courage of this woman who knew until the end what she really wanted, while others were intrigued to know what things separated her from her relatives.

