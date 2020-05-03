The May issue is now available in PDF format, and is Downloadable for free by clicking here.

With his eyebrows full of a German expressionist film scientist and his clothing halfway between the progressive priest of the industrial neighborhood (and aware) and the Ethics professor of a public institute threatened by neoliberal gentrification, Fernando Simón, director of the Alerts Center and Health Emergencies, has come to demonstrate that, when Gaia’s fury makes things difficult for us, it is not the hero of a piece (Pedro Sánchez) who focuses all eyes, but, to put it in some way, the charismatic secondary.

While the cavern roars behind him, Simón will continue dividing his time between standing up to the covid-19 and reassuring a suffering, scared and perplexed population

That cejil leafiness, whose design refers to both a fractal arabesque and the ramification of a viral bud, reminds of that worn by Christopher Walken in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992), but, on the features of this Zaragoza man who has already beaten himself with Ebola, so peculiar Sturm und Drang capillary, there is no indication of moral turbidities, but quite the opposite. Haggard, poorly shaved, disheveled and with a relaxed disdain for empty neatness, Simón is the dedicated hero in slippers capable of denying hours of sleep, spending a convalescence without fuss and returning to the public light to transmit that serenity in the face of catastrophe that, even though Be it as a beneficial placebo effect, it needs a country that has discovered itself possessing as many experts in microbiology and as many A Posteriori captains as it believed to have brothers-in-law.

Messing with Simon seems as ugly as hitting a father, but the Venga Monjas tandem distilled pure gold in a Twitter thread devoted to such a delicate humorous specialty: “F.S. He has the face of watching RTVE a la carte / F.S. he has the face of unlocking a nuclear bomb remembering a chess move ”. As the cavern roars behind him, he will continue to divide his time between standing up to the covid-19 and reassuring a suffering, frightened and perplexed population. When we finally have a model president Bill Pullman, it turns out that the one who has stolen our attention is a piece of paper that David Strathairn would have embroidered.

