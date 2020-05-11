According to the newspaper ‘O Dia’, the attacker even received a visit from Denise Dias in China, where he works for Shanghai SIPG. However, the relationship cooled when she returned to Brazil

Striker Hulk lived a romance before exchanging his ex-wife for her niece, Camila Ângelo, with whom she currently relates. The player number 10 of Shanghai SIPG, from China, had a romance with actress Denise Dias, who acted in the soap opera “Topíssima”, from “Record TV”, according to the newspaper “O Dia”. Also according to the investigation, Denise went to China in July last year.

Forward Hulk and actress Denise Dias had an affair in 2019 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The actress and athlete started chatting on social media and the relationship became more serious between them. While the actress was in China, Hulk’s parents were also there and were introduced to the girl. Denise reportedly spent ten days in China with Hulk, and was taken to the trendy restaurant The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, the same he used to go with ex-wife Iran Ângelo.

However, after the actress returned to Brazil, the relationship cooled and Denise ended up resuming with an ex-boyfriend. The actress kept her trip to China far from the eye on social media. The only publication made by her, still according to the newspaper’s findings, was in October, when she was already in Brazil.

Since July of last year, Hulk was in the process of separating from ex-wife Iran Ângelo, but only in August did the player publicly assume the divorce. When Denise was in China with Hulk and his family, Iran was with the three children he had with Hulk while traveling in the United States, according to the newspaper’s publication.

