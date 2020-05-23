US President Donald Trump authorized churches to reopen their doors “right now” this weekend, and threatened to suspend the governors’ authority if they do not allow it, which is not legally feasible because the decision corresponds to local and state entities.

At a press conference, Trump announced the designation as “essential places” of churches, synagogues and mosques, so that at the federal level they become crucial for the United States in the context of the pandemic, a category in which they have also entered hospitals or food factories.

“Some governors have considered liquor stores or abortion clinics to be essential, but they left churches out. That is not right, so today I correct that injustice and urge governors to allow it to open right now,” he said. Trump.

The president threatened to suspend the authority of the governors if they do not allow it and ended his intervention by saying: “The US needs more prayers, not less.”

Trump indicated that soon the government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will give more information on the recommendations to follow.

Despite the president’s threats, it is the state and county authorities who have the power to decide whether or not to resume economic and social activity in an area.

At the federal level, the CDC is limited to issuing recommendations, which the governors then apply as they deem appropriate, depending on how the pandemic affects their fellow citizens and the available hospital resources.

Although the decision rests with state and local authorities, the president has repeatedly called for “liberation” those states with stricter measures of confinement, such as Michigan, governed by Democrats and key to the November presidential elections.

In March, Trump had the idea that it would be possible to reopen the US for Easter Sunday, April 12, and that he could see “churches full” of people, but then he had to admit that it was not possible due to the SARS-CoV coronavirus. -2.

The US remains the world’s largest focus of the pandemic with more than 1.5 million cases and at least 95,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

