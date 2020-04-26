The famous Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) de Shakira was taken up by the medical community around the world through Tik Tok, right in the middle of the world crisis due to the new coronavirus.

Paramedics, nurses, officers and other members of the health personnel, they uploaded videos through an entertainment platform, in which they are shown dancing and lip syncing with the track.

To the rhythm of the first stanzas of what was the official theme for the 2010 soccer world cup in South Africa, these # HéroesenBata put a good face on the coronavirus pandemic.

And it was that, it was the same Shakira, interpreter of the theme, who on their social networks shared the video of 15 seconds in the dance to the rhythm of Waka Waka during quarantine.

These videos are amazing and I am so honored that this song of mine, now yours, can be so positive in such difficult times. Thank you frontline heroes for all that you are doing! ”Shakira wrote.

Although there are two recordings of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the fragment used to make the videos, is that of the version in English, which interpreted into Spanish holds:

You are a good soldier, choosing your battles. Stand up, dust off and go back to the saddle. You are on the front line, everyone is looking at you. You know it is serious that we are getting closer, this is not over. ”

They show themselves from their homes or directly from hospitals, and record videos for the TikTok application, to the rhythm of Waka Waka amid the pandemic by COVID-19.

Music gives hope to medical staff that day by day it faces the coronavirus (Orthocoronavirinae), because in recent weeks, various songs have become hymns and messages of support before the pandemic, how:

I will resist, originally performed by the Spanish group Dynamic duo in 1988 and that was taken up by artists in Spain, where it was singing on the balconies by its inhabitants; while in Mexico, where figures like Lila Downs, Ximena Sariñana and Belinda.

