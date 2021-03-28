Before buying a used motorcycle, ask for the vehicle history

When the numbers of new motorcycle license plates and the transfers of used motorcycles that took place throughout 2020, with the current year of 2021, are compared, the data reveal that, despite the health emergency, the automotive sector survived perhaps one of the most difficult times in history, since according to information from Fenalco and Andi, at the end of 2020 the country ranked second in motorcycle sales in the Latin American region, with a participation of 25.02 per percent of total enrollment.

As part of this panorama, there is also the registration information provided by the Unique National Traffic Registry (RUNT), which indicates that in November 2020, 49,742 new motorcycles were registered, with a growth of 6.39 percent compared to the same. month of 2019, in December 2020, 60,582 new motorcycles were registered, with a growth of 4.14 percent compared to December 2019 and in January 2021, 44,691 new motorcycles were registered, with a decrease of 14.14 percent compared to January 2020. Regarding used motorcycles, 339,907 transfers were made last year.

In the midst of this context, the sector continues to be positive with the sales and transfers that it expects to be made during 2021, and in that sense, it is essential that those who are thinking of acquiring a motorcycle -especially if it is used- consider some recommendations at the time of purchase.

To begin with, the ideal is to opt for a recognized brand with original spare parts in the national territory. Following this, it must be chosen according to the buyer’s need and the use he intends to give it. Added to this are mechanical aspects such as the condition of the brakes and the engine, the conditions of the tires and shock absorbers, and the operation of the electrical and cooling system, among others.

But after having carried out the corresponding expert opinion on the motorcycle, it is key to validate its legal condition through the vehicle history. This document contains the vehicle data at the national level, is issued by the Unique National Traffic Registry (RUNT) and helps the buyer to know the background of the motorcycle before insuring his investment.

The vehicle history takes all the data entered in the RUNT and makes an analysis with a series of conditions that will suggest to the buyer, what are the factors that must be taken into account to complete the transaction or not, that is, if the motorcycle has registered accidents , judicial limitations, adaptations, ongoing procedures, embargoes, among others.

Request the vehicle history before investing

To request this document, it is necessary to have the support of experts in this type of process. In Colombia, there is a tool that works with the data registered in the RUNT and through which the vehicle history can be downloaded. It is www.historialvehicular.co, a practical and safe platform that works with a form, in which the interested person will enter their data and those of the vehicle to consult, while canceling the assigned value. After a maximum time of 24 working hours, from the confirmation of payment, the user will receive the digital document of the vehicle history in the email provided.

It should be noted that for the guarantee and confidence of its customers, www.historialvehicular.co has the support of the Unique National Traffic Registry (RUNT).