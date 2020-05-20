Before becoming a big celebrity, John Krasinski had very few characters in his career when he added for ‘The Office’, series that ended up launching him to fame, but perhaps the story would have been very different if he had gotten the role he wanted at first, since, Krasinski wanted to be Dwight in the popular show.

There are actors who seem to have been born for the sole purpose of playing a specific character on screen, such is the case of Robert Downey Jr. with Tony Stark or John Krasinski with his role as Jim Halpert, since far from acting, it seems that are depicting a scene from their normal life, so We can’t imagine other actors playing these characters.

When Krasinski came to ‘The Office’, his only serial roles consisted of a few appearances in ‘Ed’ and ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’, While in the cinema he had worked in ‘Alma Mater’, ‘Kinsey’ and ‘Taxi’, so the comedy genre was somewhat unknown to the actor and yet it was there that Krasinski became the great star that is today.

But before becoming Jim, Krasinski auditioned to play Dwight in the series, But during the casting, the actor asked the production to let him apply for Jim as well, and his performance was so good that the cast directors immediately knew they had found his star.

This is how John Krasinski wanted to be Dwight in ‘The Office’, but he almost did not get either of the two roles, since during the casting a man asked him if he was nervous and the actor replied that his only concern was that they ruin the British version of the program, of which he was a fan, this man was Daniels, the series’ executive producer, who fortunately took the comment with humor and John was able to land the role.